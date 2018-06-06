Whitney Houston’s Personal Bible, With Handwritten Notes, Being Sold For $95K

The pop sensation’s former landlord expects to receive an extra-large sum of money for the book.

One diehard fan of the late Whitney Houston can now purchase a one-of-a-kind Bible owned by the pop singer — if they have $95,000 to spare!

The “Greatest Love of All” singer reportedly left the book behind after moving out of a luxury rental in Newport Beach, California, in 2011, according to TMZ. Her former landlord found it, and now wants to sell it for big bucks on the Moments in Time website.

In a typed letter dated June 1, 2018, which can be read on the Moments in Time site, the landlord explained how he came across the Bible after Houston vacated the premises.

“I noticed a small box of items by the outside trash cans that included clothes, a CD, and a few paperback books, including a Bible,” he wrote.

He said that he notified the property’s management team and that they contacted Houston’s agent who said, “keep it if you want.” He claimed he also received a phone call from Houston’s leasing agent confirming he could keep the stuff.

The landlord also admitted in the letter that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement when talks to rent the property to the Bodyguard actress first began, which is why he never tried to contact her directly.

“I threw everything away except the Bible, which I thought interesting,” he wrote.

In addition to the sacred religious words, the book also features some handwritten notes that Houston jotted down, including details about her life events. Photographs of three of those pages can be seen in the Moments in Time listing.

One page is where the Bible’s owner is supposed to write down information about their wedding day. Houston filled in important details about her marriage to R&B singer Bobby Brown like the date (July 18, 1992), location (Mendham, which is in New Jersey where the couple also lived), and maid of honor (Robyn Crawford, who is widely rumored to have been her longtime gay lover).

Another page has blank spaces to list births. The proud mama wrote down her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown’s name, date of birth (March 4, 1993), and location of birth (New Jersey).

WHITNEY HOUSTON HER BIBLE IS YOURS FOR $95K (Can We Get An Amen!) https://t.co/JroOML8r0g What do you think of this? — Harvey Levin (@HarveyLevinTMZ) June 6, 2018

Houston memorabilia has been popular since she passed away on Feb. 11, 2012. Found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel room, she was only 48 years old when she died.

A new documentary about her life, simply titled Whitney, will hit movie theaters on July 6. The film, which premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, features never-before-seen footage, exclusive performances, and interviews with the singer, her ex-husband Brown, and those who knew her best.