John Goodman Reportedly ‘Very Interested’ In A ‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off

John Goodman is reportedly “very interested” in being a part of the rumored Roseanne spin-off. Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband, Dan Conner, on the show, is allegedly looking to join any potential spin-off that ABC may green light in the near future.

According to a June 6 report by TMZ, John Goodman was photographed out and about in his home town of New Orleans on Tuesday. The actor was taking a call that seemed to be important, and the outlet can’t help but wonder if he was talking to ABC execs about his role on a possible Roseanne spin-off show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne was cancelled after the star, Roseanne Barr, posted an insensitive tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Although Barr apologized and called the comment a bad joke, ABC President Channing Dungey decided to pull the plug on the actress’ highly rated sitcom. The news shocked fans, and left the cast and crew without jobs as the series had already been renewed for another season.

Many of the cast members spoke out after the scandal, including Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman. However, John Goodman revealed that he would rather not make a comment about the situation, adding that he may only make things worse by doing so.

John Goodman's Working the Phone Amid 'Roseanne' Reboot Talks https://t.co/NuG3LSzJOu — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018

However, the actor did reveal that he likely wasn’t going to win an Emmy for the role anyway. “I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

Roseanne spin-off rumors immediately began to circulate online following the show’s cancellation. Fans wanted to see a show about the Conner family minus Roseanne Barr’s character, and it seems that the network is in talks to do just that. Reports have been flying that actress Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene Conner on the show, may take over as the leading lady, and that Barr’s iconic character could be killed off to explain her absence.

As many Roseanne fans know, in the season finale of the show it was revealed that Rosie had scheduled her knee operation, which could be the perfect storyline to kill off the character.

“It is almost certainly going to happen. Sara Gilbert is in talks to get a spin-off called ‘Darlene’ and they will kill off Roseanne on the show,” an insider told Radar Online.

News about a possible Roseanne spin-off, possibly featuring John Goodman, is expected to drop any day now.