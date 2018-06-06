‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday June 6: Neil Moves Into Hilary And Devon’s Building

Neil's plans for Hilary are off to a shaky start.

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, June 6 features a lot of unexpected things going on in Genoa City. While some residents try to catch up with the whirlwind changes, others take advantage of situations.

Farrah (Erika Girardi) congratulated Neil (Kristoff St. John). He won Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) old penthouse after an intense bidding war with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Although Hilary eventually bowed out, Neil still beat Jack’s offer, and he was feeling on top of the world. That is until he noticed who else happened to be moving into his son Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse right next door — Hilary. “Howdy, neighbor,” she greeted him, but he wasn’t as thrilled. Hilary wasn’t too pleased either when she learned Devon had a guest room for her.

Although earlier he’d praised Devon for his excellent work with Hamilton-Winters, Neil took his son to task for moving Hilary in so quickly. However, Devon told his dad he wanted to experience Hilary’s pregnancy along with her. Devon is a big boy, and he’ll make his own choices as all Genoa City kids seem to do.

Speaking of choices, Summer (Hunter King) made a few less than stellar ones. She was sitting in jail for stealing her married boyfriend, Pax’s car, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wanted to let her stew in it for a bit. However, Billy (Jason Thompson) talked her into going to the bail hearing and finding out the real story behind what happened.

Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by to hear Summer’s side of things too, despite his own upcoming legal woes. She explained to her parents that she did not steal the fancy Italian sports car. In fact, the boyfriend gave Summer the car — to keep her from telling his wife about their affair. So, Pax (or his wife) ended up reporting the car stolen after Summer blackmailed him, and then she ended up in the slammer. The older adults were shocked, but Summer called them out on their hypocrisy and pointed out that they’d all engaged in similar behavior with married people. Well, she did have a point there.

Even so, Phyllis doesn’t want Summer to end up like her, but Summer doesn’t want to hear it. In fact, she’s decided she’ll become a woman precisely like Phyllis used to be.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) hired Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc) to fight for Christian. That means that Nick wanted to hire a shark — Brittany (Lauren Woodland) fit the bill perfectly. A shocked Sharon realized that she is a liability in Nick’s case for Christian’s paternity. She asked Nick, “As long as we’re together, you don’t have a prayer of winning this case, do you?”

