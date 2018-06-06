Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins Appear In New Photos

It’s been nearly a year since Beyonce gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter, and for a while, many fans forgot that the twins even existed. Since giving birth to Sir and Rumi, Bey has been incredibly secretive and private with the twins and their whereabouts. Aside from posting a single snapshot of her posing with the twins when they were practically newborns on her official Instagram page, Bey has not posted a single shot of the twins since her now infamous photo shoot with the pair where she practically broke the internet.

Well, on the heels of Beyonce and her rapper husband returning to the stage for their highly anticipated world tour, On The Run 2, Beyonce gave fans exactly what they were asking for and put all the inquiries of where the twins were to rest. As reported by TMZ, at the start of Bey and Jay’s world tour, which just kicked off in Cardiff, UK, Beyonce and Jay Z teased fans with an updated photo of the twins during opening night. During the show’s intro, which included a slew of visuals and promotional video and photographs of the couple, two photos were displayed on the screen — one of Beyonce holding Sir and Rumi and then another photo of Papa Jay holding the twins. With the two flashing images being relatively the only images the public has seen since July of last year when Beyonce announced that she had given birth, the crowd understandably went wild.

And while Sir and Rumi made their highly anticipated debut during the On The Run 2 tour, their older sister, Blue Ivy, was noticeably absent. The 6-year-old and eldest child of the Carters was introduced much earlier to the world than her twin siblings, making history when her vocals were recorded and appeared on Jay-Z’s song “Glory” moments after she was born. The song quickly made it onto the Billboard Charts and Blue Ivy’s feature on her dad’s song earned her a credit (with her initials–B.I.C) on the song, making her the youngest person ever to appear in any Billboard charts.

Since growing up in the public eye, despite living a somewhat normal and private life, the world has gotten a glimpse at Blue Ivy’s sassy and outspoken nature. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just this past January, Blue Ivy stole the show when she was captured on national television adorably instructing her parents to resist clapping during a segment of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. Aside from accompanying her parents all over town and attending awards shows, walking red carpets, and making history on the charts, Blue has also made countless appearances on her mother’s Instagram page — a huge departure in comparison to how little Bey has shown the twins.

Perhaps Beyonce is waiting until the twins are a bit older before she shows them off.

In the meantime, fans will just have to get their glimpse of Bey, Jay, and the twins during their summer world tour.