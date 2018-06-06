Pamela Anderson Says Asking President Trump To Pardon Julian Assange ‘The Smartest Move’

It never hurts to ask, the gossip website quips.

Actress Pamela Anderson implied to a TMZ videographer that it would be a smart move to add WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the list of those who U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning.

TMZ caught up with the Baywatch alum in New York City during her book tour and asked her if she would ever lobby Donald Trump to pardon Assange given the executive clemency power he’s been exercising recently.

“Pam says it would be ‘the smartest move’ — not sure if she meant her visiting Trump, or Trump pardoning Assange. After all, Pam’s been going to bat for Assange, saying he’s a misunderstood soul… not a criminal hacker.”

As TMZ noted, the White House announced today that the president is commuting the jail sentence of Tennessee grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, whose case was brought to Trump’s attention during an Oval Office meeting with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. “So, makes sense Pam could be feeling empowered,” TMZ theorized.

President Trump has hinted that he might pardon domestic diva Martha Stewart and former Illinois Governor (and Celebrity Apprentice contestant) Rod Blagojevich, both Democrats. Trump has previously pardoned filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, ex-Bush administration aide Scooter Libby who was charged in the Valerie Plame matter, and former Navy officer Kristian Saucier. He has also commuted the sentence of meatpacking executive Sholom Rubashkin. On May 24, the POTUS issued a rare posthumous pardon to world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson.

Additional pardons are likely in the pipeline.

Pamela Anderson Says Trump Should Pardon Julian Assange https://t.co/E3fh8tP9Q9 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018

Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012. Although Swedish prosecutors have dropped sexual assault charges against him which prompted him to seek refuge at the consulate to avoid extradition, London police have indicated that they will arrest him on a bail violation if he ever leaves the embassy. He could face extradition to the U.S. on potential espionage-related charges.

In an appearance on FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight last evening, Pamela Anderson described Assange as a very brave, incredible person, but not in good health in that he hasn’t been out in the sun for six years. The embassy has cut off his internet access and other forms of communication with the outside world, she added, Fox News Insider reported.

When Carlson asked her why none of her Hollywood colleagues have come to Assange’s defense, Pamela Anderson had this to say, Mediaite reported.

“I think those are big Clinton supporters, and people have misunderstood…his intention was not to get Trump elected. it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for. So people want to blame somebody, so they blame him. I get a lot of flak for it when I’m in Hollywood….”

“Once lauded by liberals as a free speech advocate exposing government secrets, Assange became a lightning rod for his role in releasing emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta,” the Hollywood Reporter explained.

Assange has denied that Russia had anything to do with the DNC leaks, which revealed, among other things, that the national Democratic hierarchy was backing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election to the detriment of Bernie Sanders.

Pamela Anderson on @JulianAssange: "His intention was not to get Trump elected, it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GxvYjS4E2t — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2018

Pamela Anderson also disclosed on FNC that she has spoken at the Kremlin in Moscow several times on animal rights issues.

“Everyone likes to blame Russia when anything goes wrong in America,” she declared in rejecting any basis to allegations that Julian Assange and Vladimir Putin worked together to meddle in the election.