‘A Star Is Born’ Trailer Features Country Crooning Duet Between Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

The third remake of the film A Star is Born is set to be released in October and it could be the best one yet.

Warner Brothers recently released the first trailer for the film and the cast does not disappoint with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the forefront of the cast. The film features a few other big names with Sam Elliott, comedian Dave Chappelle, and Andrew Dice Clay also starring in the movie. Cooper plays the role of Jackson Maine, a popular veteran country singer, and it should also be noted that the 43-year-old also directed the film. Lady Gaga shows off her acting chops in the role of Ally.

The trailer begins with fans waving a variety of flags in jam-packed audience as Cooper strums the guitar and sings a ballad. He totally looks the part of a country superstar with a full beard and mustache as well as long, slicked-back hair. Later in the trailer, Gaga takes the stage and then the camera goes to a discussion that she and Cooper are having about her talents.

“I don’t sing my own songs,” she confesses, saying that people have told her that they like the way she sounds but they don’t like the way she looks.

But Cooper hits back saying, “I think you’re beautiful.”

The trailer then shows the pair falling in love, with Cooper eventually convincing Gaga to take the stage with him and, thus, a star is born. The rest of the trailer alternates between clips of Cooper and Gaga and their love life as well as the highs and lows that come with fame.

The trailer was just released today but has already gained a ton of traffic with over 164,000 views on YouTube alone. The video has also amassed over 1,800 comments with many fans confessing that they are excited to see Lady Gaga act alongside Cooper while others are simply excited since it looks like a great film.

“This looks sooo good, and Gaga is perfect for her role. Brad is gonna kill it as always as well.”

“I litteraly got chills by the end and cried…..this is more than amazing…and the acting…HOLY JESUS,” another fan gushed.

And for fans wondering if that is really Cooper’s singing voice — it is! According to Pop Sugar, Cooper did indeed lend his actual voice to the music in the film, and it turns out he’s got some talent. So add that to the list with acting and dancing like he did in Silver Linings Playbook and Cooper is now a triple threat!

A Star is Born hits theaters in October.