‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Walker Returns To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers have confirmed that actress Arianne Zucker is officially returning to Salem as Nicole Walker. The actress left the NBC soap opera last year, but seemingly just couldn’t stay away.

According to Soap Hub, Arianne Zucker will make her Salem return in October. Since Days of our Lives films about six months in advance, it seems that the actress may have returned to filming in April or May.

The outlet reports that the length of Zucker’s return has not yet been revealed. Last year when she left the soap opera, Arianne revealed that she would be open to returning as Nicole Walker. However, she made it clear that she did not want to be on contract with Days of our Lives for the time being. Maybe she’s changed her mind, or perhaps she’ll only be returning for a brief stint as Alison Sweeney tends to do with her character, Sami Brady.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Nicole was forced to leave Salem when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) blackmailed her into breaking up with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and leaving town with her daughter, Holly, for good. Nicole had broken Brady’s heart when she chose to be with Eric over him. However, Brady had evidence that Nicole was the person who murdered Deimos Kiriakis, and since she wanted to live happily with her daughter, she was forced to leave Eric, and Salem, behind.

However, when Nicole returns, things will be much different than when she left them. Eric has moved on and is in a happy relationship with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Brady is in the middle of a huge love triangle with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) and her sister, Eve (Kassie DePaiva). If Nicole plans on winning Eric back, she may have some serious competition. Meanwhile, her beef with Brady will likely have died down, and the two former friends may be able to move past all the drama.

Nicole Walker is a huge favorite among Days of our Lives fans, and viewers can’t wait to see her back in Salem again. They’ll also be excited to see how much baby Holly has grown, and how Nicole is adjusting to being a mother, which is something she has strived for, but failed at, for most of her adult life.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.