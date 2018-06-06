‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 7: Sharon & Nick’s Painful Choice Leaves Them Broken

'Shick' may not survive The Moustache's latest attack.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 7 tease that Victor’s power play leaves Sharon and Nick heartbroken after they make a painful choice. Plus, Jack searches for more answers, and Lily worries about Charlie’s choices.

Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to play hardball, and he’s suing for custody of Christian. That means that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) must make some painful choices. First of all, their planned move to San Diego probably won’t happen because of the injunction Victor got that keeps Nick from taking Christian out of the state.

Then, there’s the fact that Sharon has a history of criminal behavior, and there’s one colossal secret she’s currently keeping that Nick and The Moustache don’t even know about. Knowing that Sharon decides to take matters into her own hands, according to She Knows Soaps. She suggests that for the time being, she and Nick break up.

Perhaps once the court battle is over, they can get back together again. However, for now, there’s too much riding on the custody battle for Nick to risk losing Christian as a result of Sharon’s past misdeeds. Plus, there’s the little matter that Sharon is Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) mom, which could add more fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) attempts to get the name of his biological father out of Dina (Marla Adams). Even though she has Alzheimer’s, Jack seems to believe that he can somehow get the answer to the question that’s haunted him these few weeks since he learned that he’s not really John Abbott’s son.

The scary possibility, though, is that he might learn way more than he intended to learn about who really fathered him. That is if the DNA test actually turns out to be accurate in the end. Genoa City has a bad history of messed up paternity (and even maternity) tests.

Finally, Lily (Christel Khalil) clues into the fact that her son Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) may not be making the smartest choices lately. The fact that Charlie kept teenaged runaway Shauna (Camryn Hamm) hidden away in his room might have something to do with her concerns about his recent decisions. The thing is, it seems unlikely Charlie will listen to her about making different choices. He apparently cares for Shauna, and the teen obviously needs some help.

Be sure to watch how these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out tomorrow on CBS or POP.