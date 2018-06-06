Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Suspicious Of Tristan Thompson’s Recent Behavior

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly growing very suspicious of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is allegedly beginning to freak out that her baby daddy may be cheating on her again.

According to a June 6 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson recently returned from a set of road games. Now that he’s back in Cleveland, he and Khloe Kardashian are living under the same roof again. Since his return, Khloe has allegedly been noticing some odd behavior.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan often leaves the couple’s home late and reveals he’s going to the team’s training facility to practice. When he returns, he’s said to be clean and tired, which has left Khloe to wonder if he’s stepping out on her again.

“She thinks it’s possible he’s still cheating. He leaves her and True at the house late, telling Khloe he’s going to the Cavs training facility to practice. He comes back, hours later, smelling all sexy and clean and has no energy.”

The insider goes on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian is “freaking out” about the possibility of Tristan Thompson hurting her again. She already gave him a second chance following his first cheating scandal, but if he were to be caught cheating again, fans expect that the relationship would be over.

“She’s freaking out. She wants to confront him about it but doesn’t want to come off as insecure and put more stress on him. He has all the chances and opportunities to cheat and she can’t handle it,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson’s mistress, Lani Blair, is still allegedly in contact with the NBA star behind Khloe Kardashian’s back. Sources tell In Touch Weekly that Tristan still sees Lani, and that he has even been giving her money for things like clothes and manicures.

“Tristan still sees Lani on the low and gives her thousands of dollars a month for clothes, her hair, mani and pedis, and some pocket change, but now that Tristan got fined $25,000 by the NBA, he told her he can’t pay her and that she’s on her own for the month,” the insider claimed.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are supposed to be moving back to L.A. this summer, but with all of the talk about the NBA star’s continued cheating, it seems that Khloe may have a big decision to make about her relationship.