‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast Revealed? Twitter Photos Offer Season 13 Clues

Are these the two new full-time housewives for 'RHOC' Season 13?

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s 13th season is expected to premiere next month on Bravo TV and as fans await the reveal of the official Season 13 cast, new photos are being shared on Twitter.

Although a cast announcement could be weeks away, a couple of images shared by Reed with the Read on Twitter suggest that both Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Moore Simpson have been added to the cast in either full-time or part-time roles for the series’ new installment. In the photos, both Kirschenheither and Moore Simpson are seen posing in what appears to be cast photos.

Although the photos may have been altered from their original state, a number of other photos have seemingly confirmed that both women are filming for the show and rumors have been swirling for months which claim Kirschenheither and Moore Simpson are part on the new season.

In one recent photo of the two women, the ladies were seen enjoying time with friends in Ohio on what may have been a group trip for the show. According to Moore Simpson’s bio on Instagram, she’s from Ohio.

Following their trip to Ohio, Kirschenheiter took to her Instagram page to confirm that she had landed back in Orange County and was feeling good.

Rumors of Kirschenheiter and Moore Simpson’s potential additions to The Real Housewives of Orange County first began swirling earlier this year. Since then, a number of additional reports have followed and recently, it was suggested by Radar Online that Moore Simpson would be featured full-time.

The outlet also said that Kirschenheiter and her friend, Tatiana Beebe, would be joining the show as the final two housewives but didn’t confirm whether or not they would be part-time or full-time.

Expect the #RHOC trailer to be released on Monday, which is the day that the “How They Got Here” special airs considering that’s exactly what Bravo did with the #RHONJ trailer last year. ???????? pic.twitter.com/1irQk3QfgP — Reed (@ReedwiththeRead) June 6, 2018

Looks like Gina & Emily have gotten close since filming #RHOC ????, they are in Ohio together! pic.twitter.com/dwgkSu1ylE — RealHousewivesFan (@RealHousewivezz) June 2, 2018

The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Season 13 trailer was expected to be released at the end of last month but was reportedly postponed because it wasn’t ready to be seen. After rumors claimed it would be shared by May 29, Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page and revealed that he would be sharing it with fans once it was complete.

While the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Season 13 has not yet been released, Vicki Gunvalson recently told a fan online that the new season would likely begin airing sometime in July. Gunvalson will be joined by returning wives Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador when the show returns.