Flavor Flav ‘Flipping’ Over Former Flame Brigitte Nielsen’s Fifth Pregnancy

Friendly exes are the best exes. Just look at Flavor Flav’s reaction to hearing his ex, Brigitte Nielsen’s, recent baby news.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, 54-year-old Brigitte Nielsen shocked fans with a post on Instagram, cradling her growing baby bump in a beautiful white dress. Along with the photo, Nielsen shocked fans by sharing that her “family is growing.”

This will be Nielsen’s fifth child as she’s already mom to four sons — 23-year-old Raoul Meyer Jr., 25-year-old Douglas Meyer, 28-year-old Killian Gastineau, and 34-year-old Julian Winding. However, this is her first child with 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi. And while many of her Instagram followers reacted to the surprising news, so has her ex, rapper Flavor Flav. According to People, the 59-year-old had nothing but good things to say about Nielsen’s recent baby news.

“This pregnancy at over 50, it’s amazing! It shows everybody in the world that everything and anything is possible. I was proud. I was siked to see her belly that big,” he gushed.

Flav went on to say that he was so happy for his ex that he was literally “flipping for joy” when he found out that she was pregnant. The couple’s past romance was showcased on the show Strange Love shortly after the pair met on on VH1’s The Surreal Life. And though their relationship is far in the past, Flav still has nothing but love for his former flame.

“All I want to see is her happy and everything she wants in life. All she wants in life is a happy life and good family life. She’s good to people. That’s why we clicked. Birds of a feather will flock together.”

The rapper also confessed that he misses his friend and just misses being around her. He also had nothing but good things to say about Nielsen’s husband, Mattia Dessi, who allowed Brigitte to shoot their hit show together to make money for their family. Flav says that Mattia is a really great guy and even confesses that he “loves” him despite Brigitte choosing Mattia over him.

“She did it for them not just for herself — for her family. She’s always been a family person, always about family.”

When she was 45-years-old, People shares that Nielsen had plans to do IVF after shooting for Playboy because her children have kept her going and it would make her and her husband’s “package complete.”

Fans who wish to follow Nielsen’s pregnancy journey can do so on her Instagram page. So far, she’s already shared two baby bump photos with fans.