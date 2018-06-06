Is ‘The Hills’ Cast Returning For A Reboot In 2018? MTV Is Considering A Relaunch, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

'The Hills' may actually be coming back to MTV.

Following the recent success of the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, MTV is reportedly considering bringing The Hills back to its network.

According to a report from Us Weekly on June 6, the network is said to be looking into a potential relaunch of the hit reality series without the show’s longtime star, Lauren Conrad, who left the show in 2009 before it’s final season.

“The rest of the crew is all still friends besides her,” an insider told the magazine for its latest issue. “Everyone else is down to do it.”

After being confronted with the news of the potential reboot of The Hills, Audrina Patridge, who appeared in a full-time role throughout the series’ six-season run, said she wasn’t at all opposed to the idea. Whitney Port, who left the show after Season 4 to appear in her spinoff, The City, confirmed there is a “slight” possibility that she would come back. She then said that there doesn’t appear to be anything “concrete” in the works quite yet.

Although Port said that it would likely be a bit challenging for producers to get everyone in the same place now that many have married and welcomed children, she also noted that it would definitely be fun to be back in the presence of her former co-stars.

Kristin Cavallari, who took over for Lauren Conrad during the second half of the fifth season of The Hills, also spoke of the potential reboot of their hit series. As Us Weekly magazine revealed, Cavallari addressed the possible reunion during an appearance on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, months ago.

“I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion,” she said at the time.

In addition to having to move on with a reboot of The Hills without Lauren Conrad, MTV would also be without Conrad’s longtime friend, Lo Bosworth, who said in February that she would not consider a reunion because she doesn’t “want any association with those people.”

As fans may know, just about everyone on The Hills has gotten married in the years since the show ended and many of them have also welcomed children of their own. In fact, cast member Kristin Cavallari is not only a wife, she’s also a mom to three children. As for the guys of the show, main cast member Brody Jenner, who engaged in a number of romances with the women of the show, is newly married after tying the knot with Kaitlyn Carter days ago.