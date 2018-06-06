Janelle Brown Slams Rumors That She’s Leaving ‘Sister Wives,’ Says It’s All ‘Rubbish’

Even though Meri Brown seems to be done with 'Sister Wives,' Janelle Brown still has a few rounds left in her.

Fans of hit TLC show Sister Wives were shocked by the news that Meri Brown — Kody Brown’s original “wife” — was leaving the show after a good number of years of being one of its stars.

But not long after word broke about Meri’s departure, rumors began circulating in the blog-osphere that Janelle Brown was also leaving the hit show.

According to In Touch Weekly, Janelle has had enough of and took to social media to slam the rumors about her departure from Sister Wives as being “total rubbish.”

Janelle also went on to say that her relationship with Kody was doing “just fine,” and that she is still very happily in love with him.

This isn’t the first time that Janelle has had to shut down rumors about her split from the Brown patriarch.

About a month ago, rumors were circulating that Janelle and Kody were on their way to splitsville, and Janelle responded to these rumors by posting a photo of the two of them together at a U2 concert.

Claiming that she had to wait more than 30 years to see “her favorites” live, Janelle was thrilled that she got to go to the concert with Kody.

Check out a photo of the happy couple below.

Janelle went on to say that she’s happy with the way things are — especially as far as her role on Sister Wives is concerned.

Recently, she shared with her followers that she’d undergone a “massive weight loss,” and even though there were rumors about her sharing a professional weight loss plan with her fans, Janelle made sure to dispel those rumors, too. She has, however, become a paid brand ambassador for FabFitFun.

As far as her children are concerned, she said that she was happy to see them “flourish” as well. She said that she was pleased to see her daughter Savannah flourishing as a bass player, and hoped she would become famous as a result of her undeniable talent.

There’s only one other man in Janelle Brown’s life, and that’s her grandson, Axel, who just turned one.

Janelle also told her fans that she’s so happy to see her daughter, Maddie, grow into her role as a mother, and believes she does an “amazing” job with her grandson.

Despite all the rumors surrounding her potential divorce and departure from the show, it seems like Janelle Brown will be a part of Sister Wives for as long as the show is on the air.