Trailer For ‘Halloween’ To Drop This Week, And New Pics & Plot For One Of The Creepiest Horror Movies Of 2018

Check out the new teaser and release date for the ‘Halloween’ trailer, and Michael Myers is as creepy as ever in the recently released photos.

The trailer for one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2018 is dropping this week, Halloween. New photos and plot points were also revealed, and Halloween looks to be one of the creepiest horror movies of 2018. You know a horror flick is huge when a teaser for a trailer is released, and that’s exactly what the official Halloween 2018 Twitter account posted on Wednesday morning. In the teaser, Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) voice can be heard, as well as some screams, and the famed John Carpenter music closes it out.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Halloween 2018 will ignore all other sequels and will act as the first reunion between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. The horror film is directed by David Gordon Green, and it features an all-star lineup of producers, including Malek Akkad—son of filmmaker Moustapha Akkad who produced numerous Halloween movies, including the 1978 classic—Jason Blum, Danny McBride, and the creator of the famed film himself, John Carpenter. The slasher co-stars Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter (Karen), Andi Matichak portrays Strode’s granddaughter (Allyson), and Nick Castle reprises his role as the knife-wielding maniac, Michael Myers.

USA Today first debuted the photos and reported on the detailed synopsis. It seems the tables might turn in this one, as Laurie has been preparing for Myers for 40 years. In the USA Today report, Jamie Lee Curtis explains that in the first film, the iconic final girl was running for her life; in the 2018 sequel, she is prepared, focused, and ready. Reportedly, David Gordon Green said that the film is being very truthful to the toll that the 1978 Halloween night had on Laurie Strode and how her obsession with it has affected her family.

Not long ago, photos were released of Michael Myers, and fans lost it when they saw the matured mask, and that the killer’s left eye was deformed (during the climax of the ’78 horror film, Laurie jabbed the killer in the eye with the point of a wire coat hanger). Fans have been clamoring for more information over the past several weeks, so the following should serve as good news to horror enthusiasts.

USA Today revealed a more detailed plot than the one we were given before, and it has a bit of a modern true crime feel.

“A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror, but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return—to the detriment of her family.”

If the final project is as creepy as the photos and teaser, or as dramatic as the plot, then Halloween might end up being the best horror movie of 2018.