‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Announced As Clementine Shares Some Depressing Rules

The final chapter of Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' series is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this August.

Telltale’s The Walking Dead series will come to a close later this year. The studio announced The Walking Dead: The Final Season is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this August followed by a Nintendo Switch release later this year to conclude Clementine’s journey through Robert Kirkman’s zombie apocalypse.

The fourth and final chapter of Clementine’s tale in The Walking Dead series will be available August 14 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC with pre-orders opening on June 8 for each platform’s digital storefront. Console owners who pre-order The Walking Dead: The Final Season will also receive immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which includes all previous entries in the series.

Meanwhile, PC players will receive a 10 percent discount when pre-ordering through Steam, GOG, or the Humble Store. Pre-orders on the Windows Store will unlock Season 1 of The Walking Dead. All pre-order offers will expire when The Walking Dead: The Final Season launches.

There is no word on the release date of the Nintendo Switch version yet beyond “later this year.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season picks up a couple of years down the line from A New Frontier as an older Clementine is taking care of young AJ. This is almost the complete role reversal of Season 1 released in 2012 that saw players take on the role of Lee Everett and be the protector and surrogate father to Clementine.

Here is Telltale’s official description of its latest choice and consequences story.

“After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

The Walking Dead: The Final Season official announcement trailer picks up on this theme with Clementine running AJ through the rules for survival when encountering zombies. This gets to be an especially gut-wrenching moment when she asks the young boy what he should do if she gets bitten.

Telltale Games is also touting some upgrades to its game engine with the latest season of The Walking Dead. The game will sport a new over-the-shoulder camera system promising greater freedom plus scenes featuring unscripted combat for the first time in the franchise. Meanwhile, a new art style is being used to more closely match Robert Kirkman’s comic book series while 4K resolution and HDR lighting will be supported on the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and high-end PCs.