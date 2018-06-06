Kim Jong-un Allegedly Afraid Of Assassination at Singapore Peace Summit, According to Business Insider

Fearing an attempt on his life may be made during the summit in Singapore, the North Korean leader is taking every necessary precaution.

According to a recent report by Alex Lockie of Business Insider, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un allegedly fears an assassination attempt may be made against him during the upcoming Singapore Peace Summit to be held beginning on June 12. The journey to the summit will be the longest trek Kim Jong-un has made since becoming the absolute leader of his home nation following the death of his father – Kim Jong-il – in 2001. Kim Jong-un’s formal title is that of the 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea, following the reign of his father and grandfather, Kim Il-sung.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

This is not a thought in isolation.

The North Korean leader has expressed similar beliefs in the past, particularly believing that he was the target of a biochemical attack conducted by collaboration between American and South Korean intelligence agencies. Alleging that the allied intelligence services had “ideologically corrupted” a North Korean defector by the name of Kim, the DPRK state media – KCNA or Korea Central News Agency – claimed that the supposed traitor had been found out before conducting his mission:

“They hatched a plot of letting human scum Kim commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership during events at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and at military parade and public procession after his return home,” KCNA said. “They told him that assassination by use of biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance is the best method that does not require access to the target, their lethal results will appear after six or twelve months… Then they handed him over $20,000 on two occasions and a satellite transmitter-receiver and let him get versed in it.”

Whether or not this sequence is events is rooted in reality or is rather an ornate piece of propaganda is immaterial when considering the effect it may have on Kim Jong-un’s psychological state of mind concerning his personal safety. It should also be remembered that his half brother Kim Jong Nam was in fact assassinated in a Malaysian airport by two women carrying a nerve agent which they spread over the victim’s face before he collapsed, fatally succumbing to the poison. Malaysia borders the nation-state of Singapore geographically. Attempts have also been launched on the life of his grandfather before him.

The 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea presides over an impoverished nation, has ordered several executions himself (with some speculating that he was also the one that actually ordered the attack on his half brother’s life), and as leader of a dynastic power with a contested chain of command in his absence, the nation itself has much to lose in the event Kim Jong-un is deposed by force.

Ore Huiying / Getty Images

For their part, Singapore’s security forces are beefing up their presence and standards greatly in anticipation of the historic peace summit between the nations privy to negotiations. Sections of the city have been cordoned off, blocked from any thoroughfare or traffic, and police powers have been expanded to deal with any potential threats that may arise.