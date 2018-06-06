’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

13 Reasons Why is officially coming back for Season 3. The Netflix series recently debuted Season 2, and fans were shocked, yet drawn in by many of the hard-hitting storylines.

Warning: 13 Reasons Why spoilers ahead!

According to a June 6 report by TVLine, Netflix announced that 13 Reasons Why will return for Season 3 on Wednesday. The production will resume in the upcoming months, and Brian Yorkey will return as the showrunner. Many of the former cast members are expected to return, except for Katherine Langford, who played Hannah Baker.

Katherine Langford recently revealed that the show is done telling Hannah Baker’s story. The actress opened up about returning to the character for Season 2, and how hard saying goodbye to Hannah really was.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1. In a way, doing that scene in Episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

Repeat as necessary. pic.twitter.com/wuxUZzpIUs — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) December 7, 2017

13 Reasons Why Season 1 was adapted from the novel of the same name. The story centers around Hannah Baker, a high school student who commits suicide and leaves a set of tapes detailing the reasons she decided to take her own life, 13 in all. Hannah’s tapes call out her classmates for bad behavior and reveal her thoughts while she was contemplating suicide. When her classmate, Clay Jenson, gets the tapes, his life changes forever.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 followed up with a trial as Hannah’s parents decided to sue the high school for being negligent with how they allow the students to act, as well as failing to report and recognize the signs that Hannah showed. The sophomore season, much like Season 1, was very intense and included graphic scenes featuring sexual content, drug use, violence, extreme bullying, and even a planned school shooting.

What happens now? Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/B5brKfPGYZ — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) June 6, 2018

Season 2 ended when it was ruled that the school was not liable for Hannah Baker’s suicide. In addition, Jessica decided to report Bryce to the police for rape. The group held an emotional memorial for Hannah and officially let her go.

Later, they all met up again to attend a school dance, where some of their old problems returned. Clay’s heartbreak over Hannah is still crippling him, Justin’s drug use is still a problem, and Tyler, who had snapped after an extremely graphic scene of bullying, decided to take justice into his own hands and bring guns to the dance, seeming planning to shoot his bullies.

Clay and Tony eventually stopped Tyler’s plans, and the police were called. The season ended with the shooting not happening but left a ton of loose ends, such as Chloe being pregnant with Bryce’s child. 13 Reasons Why fans are now thrilled that they will get to see how it all plays out when Season 3 returns to Netflix in 2019.