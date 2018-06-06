Brody Jenner’s Wife, Kaitlynn, Shows Off Bikini Body Post-Wedding

Brody Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, just became an official member of a famous family whose social media game is among the best in the world of show business. However, she’s already giving sisters-in-law Kendall and Kylie Jenner a run for their money with a perfectly posed, sun-drenched bikini photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, neither of Brody Jenner’s younger half-sisters were in attendance when the 34-year-old former star of The Hills walked down the aisle with 29-year-old lifestyle blogger Kaitlynn Carter. However, Kendall and Kylie might be sorely regretting their decision to skip the event after seeing Kaitlynn’s recent Instagram photos; the social media stars missed out on an excellent opportunity to score thousands of likes by posing for snapshots in front of gorgeous tropical backdrops. According to People, Kaitlynn and Brody tied the knot on June 2 at the luxurious Nihi Sumba Resort, which is located on the scenic Indonesian island of Sumba.

Brody Jenner’s bride revealed that the couple also celebrated their union by spending some time exploring the nearby island of Bali. According to the Daily Mail, this is where they threw a welcome party for their guests ahead of their unforgettable wedding weekend. One of Kaitlynn Carter’s pre-wedding Instagram photos was taken at The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah in Ubud, Bali, where she relaxed by a pool surrounded by greenery and gorgeous architecture. Kaitlynn soaked up some sun in a strapless white bikini with a bandeau top. She revealed that the swimwear played an important role in one of her wedding day looks, and she got quite a bit of use out of it before she became Mrs. Jenner.

“Wore this swimsuit top for a week so I wouldn’t have tan lines for my reception dress,” Kaitlynn captioned her bikini photo.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Kaitlynn revealed that she got even more mileage out of her pristine white bikini by pairing the top with a pair of white jeans and a breezy white blouse featuring intricate, lace-like cutouts. The newlywed wore the outfit while getting up close and personal with a friendly elephant, and she shared an Instagram photo of her encounter with the playful pachyderm. Kaitlynn later updated her post to include a response to commenters who had expressed concern about the animal’s welfare.

According to Kaitlynn, elephants weren’t the only animals that she encountered during her destination wedding.

“Sumbanese people are especially talented at horseback riding,” she told People. “They’re amazing equestrians. So we decided to have horse racing on the beach. Everyone placed bets and the money went to benefit the Sumba Foundation [an organization that provides aid to the local community].”

Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner also hit the beach to release some baby turtles into the wild.

Brody Jenner called his wedding week in Indonesia “one of the most incredible and memorable experiences” of his life, while Kaitlynn described their reception as “the most dreamy, incredible night ever.”

Luckily for the family members who missed out on the amazing event, Us Weekly reports that Brody and Kaitlynn plan on having a second wedding in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the couple couldn’t bring all that beautiful tropical scenery from their first wedding back with them.