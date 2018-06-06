Hoda Kotb Hangs With Celeb Crush Blake Shelton In Nashville

Just like us, even celebrities have celebrity crushes of their own!

For years, it has been known that Today Show host Hoda Kotb has had a huge crush on country singer, Blake Shelton. It was all revealed back in 2013 when Kotb made an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jay Leno, when Leno grilled Kotb about dating and celebrity crushes. When speaking about her boyfriend at the time, Hoda sat alongside Shelton and made a joke.

“He doesn’t watch our show. He doesn’t know about you,” she said, talking to Shelton.

Soon after, Today reports that Leno grilled Kotb over the seriousness of this alleged crush, asking if her feelings were legit.

“Yes, this is a real authentic crush,” Hoda confessed.

And five years later, Hoda is still crushing on Shelton. On the Today Show’s Instagram story earlier today, Hoda adoringly looks into Shelton’s eyes as he sings to her. The caption on the post was fitting as it hilariously read, “the way @hodakotb looks at @blakeshelton” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Another post from the show’s Instagram shares a cute clip of Shelton and Kotb from today’s show with Shelton telling Hoda, “I love you” as the two sip wine together. Kotb blushes and grins from ear to ear after hearing Shelton’s words as she gushes that today is her “favorite day… ever.”

Thus far, the hilarious clip has already gained a ton of attention in just two hours of being posted with over 3,600 likes and over 80 comments. Many fans couldn’t get over how funny and sweet Shelton and Kotb’s friendship is and they were sure to let the pair know in the comments section.

“I love Blake Shelton have Blake host more often with you.”

“These two are a riot together! Love them both,” another fan wrote.

Even Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani went to the post to comment.

“Omg!” Stefani wrote with a surprise faced emoji.

Of course, both Shelton and Kotb are in happy and committed relationship but that doesn’t stop the pair from joking around with one another. According to Today, Shelton served as Hoda’s co-host on today’s episode of her show, stepping in for Kathie Lee Gifford. The show was filmed in Nashville at Shelton’s new Ole Red bar as part of a pre-party for the 2018 CMT Music Awards. During the show, Shelton also announced the five finalists for video of the year while other country stars like Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, and Sugarland also appeared on the show.

The CMT Awards air live tonight at at 7:00 p.m. CST.