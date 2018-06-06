‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Will Face Off, Ciara’s Life Is At Stake

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that mid-week is going to be huge. Fans are going to get a big dose of drama from all angles, and Ben Weston will be heavily involved.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) all over town this week. It all starts with Ben’s release. When news hits Salem that Ben has officially been released from the mental institution he’s been in, everyone will be on edge. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be very upset about the release, and it will led her to confront Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about why she didn’t try harder to keep him locked up.

Marlena will likely give her usual psychiatrist-like answer, and try to calm Hope’s nerves. Meanwhile, Ben will begin to roam around Salem. One of his first stops will be to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey). As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Ben and Will have a complicated history together. They were once good friends, but after Ben snapped and became the necktie killer, he actually murdered Will, who was later resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s serum.

After Will returned to Salem he couldn’t remember anything about his former life. So, his mother Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) decided to take drastic measures to try to restore Will’s memory. She got Ben out of the hospital and forced him to recreate Will’s murder in hopes that the trauma would jar something loose inside her son’s mind. However, her plan backfired. Will didn’t remember anything, and he became very upset with Sami for subjecting him to such a terrible ordeal.

Now that Ben is back, he’ll immediately want to make amends with Will. However, although Will doesn’t remember his murder or the circumstances leading up to it, he will likely not want to befriend Ben again.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will also see Ben be involved in a life and death situation. After Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) saw her boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and her her friend/enemy Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) in bed together she stormed out of the apartment and jumped on her motorcycle. Ciara will be very upset and likely driving angry when she gets into an accident. Her life will be hanging in the balance as Ben comes upon her and tries to save her before it’s too late.

In another part of Salem, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will reluctantly agree to work with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). The two will help one another as Stefan will help Kayla’s husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) get his eyesight back, while she helps him take down Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), the woman he blames for his mother’s death.

