John Cena & Nikki Bella ‘Are Working On Their Relationship Day By Day’

John Cena and Nikki Bella may be back together, but they are not jumping right back into their former relationship. The couple, who called off their wedding in Mexico last month, shocked fans when they revealed they had gotten back together so quickly. However, they’re taking things slow this time around.

According to a June 6 report by Us Weekly Magazine, John Cena and Nikki Bella are trying to work things out in their relationship. However, that doesn’t mean they have reinstated their engagement and are re-planning their wedding. The pair is now taking things on a daily basis as they try to figure out all the issues that led to their split in the first place.

“There has been no discussion about a wedding. They’re not officially engaged again. They are working on their relationship day by day. There’s nothing going on more than them trying to figure out their situation.”

There were plenty of rumors circulating about what led to the John Cena and Nikki Bella’s split. However, it seems that one main theme was that Nikki desperately wants to be a mother, and John didn’t know if he wanted to have a family of his own. Insiders claim that the pair needed some time apart to figure out where they stood and what they could do moving forward. Nikki was said to be drained from all of the stress and needed to focus on herself for a bit.

“She’s in a place where she’s just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life, she adores him. Right now, she has to focus on herself,” a source told the magazine in April after the couple’s shocking breakup.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John Cena and Nikki Bella’s reunion was expected. After the couple’s split, sources revealed that they were having a hard time living without each other and were in constant contact.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation. John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together,” an insider told People Magazine after the breakup.

It seems that for now John Cena and Nikki Bella are moving slowly and hoping to get their issues in check before deciding whether or not they want to get engaged again and plan their wedding all over again.