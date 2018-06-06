Ashton Kutcher Admits To ‘Battling Hair Loss;’ Worried About The Side Effects Of Meds

Famed actor speaks on stopping his hair medication.

Ashton Kutcher, current star of the hit Netflix series The Ranch as well as many other hit programs appeared on Conan on June 4 to reveal he’s starting to go bald.

In response to this shocking comment by Kutcher, the talk show host stated: “You always look good, you’ve got good hair.”

“I’m going a little bit, though. I’m losing it,” 40-year-old Kutcher retorted. “If I really get up in there, guys, it’s starting to disappear.”

The That 70’s Show star has reportedly been combatting active hair loss for years now, starting as early as 25 years old using strong medication to attempt to elongate the time it takes for him to ultimately lose his hair.

However, according to Kutcher, the preservation of his hair took to the back burner once the idea of starting and establishing a real family formed in his head.

The actor was quoted saying to Conan “When I was, like, 25, I noticed it was starting to go. I went to the hair-guy doctor, and he put me on this medication called Avodart. Have you ever heard of this stuff?”

Kutcher went on from that statement to explain the adverse side effects of the drug and how they were the deciding factor in him ceasing to actively use the medication.

Aside from a strong resilience to attempt to keep his hair full and intact in any way possible, Kutcher made the conscious decision that he did not want to risk the side effects that could come with taking the medication, especially for when it came time to start a family with his wife, Mila Kunis.

When questioned about his knowledge of the product before consuming it, the actor responded with “I didn’t know: Is it safe to take? So, I stopped taking the stuff about three years ago and now I’m experiencing the hair loss. It’s starting to go.”

Peter Barreras / Invision / AP Images

On a slightly optimistic note, however, Kutcher added “I’m a baseball cap guy, so I think I’m OK. I’ve established myself as a baseball cap-wearing individual. When it does go, you’re not going to know that it’s gone, because I’m just going to have a ball cap on.”

Kutcher’s current project, The Ranch, on Netflix has proven to be quite a success, reaching a top slot in the 2017 released statement from the streaming service regarding the most binge-viewed shows on the site.

Despite former That 70’s Show and at the time The Ranch co-star Danny Masterson being removed from the program amidst sexual abuse allegations last year, the rating success has still clearly steamed ahead.