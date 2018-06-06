‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 7: Liam Chooses Between His Family & Marrying Hope

New B&B spoilers place Liam between a rock and a hard place.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 7 have Liam (Scott Clifton) making an impossible choice. Only a week ago, Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) made the difficult decision to cancel their wedding when Wyatt (Darin Brooks) revealed that Bill (Don Diamont) had manipulated him into believing that he was having an affair with Steffy. Now, with the baby arriving early, he has become a dad with new responsibilities. On yesterday’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful, Hope asked Liam if he is still planning on marrying her and suddenly the indecisive Liam has to make a choice.

Liam needs to decide whether he is going to marry Hope and keep his promise to her, or if he is going to leave her and start a new life with Kelly and Steffy as a family. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Liam will feel torn. He knows what it feels like to come from a broken home, plus Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is also pressuring him to choose his family and Steffy because it’s the right thing to do. On the other hand, Liam isn’t one to break his word and he had assured Hope that the wedding would go on. B&B fans will also remember that he was planning on taking Steffy back because he loved her. Does he love Hope the same way?

Liam and Steffy are excited to announce the arrival of Kelly Spencer! Join us in congratulating them on the birth of their baby girl. ???? #BoldandBeautiful Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/nmOGSLpcUM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 4, 2018

According to Soap Central, Hope asked Liam the million dollar question but it doesn’t mean that she will be happy whatever the outcome. Spoilers tease that “Hope feels lost while she waits to hear from Liam.” She is unsure of Liam’s commitment to her especially because he has admitted that the scene that Wyatt saw is what spurred him on to propose to Hope. Now that he knows the truth and the baby is here, the odds may be in Steffy’s favor.

Hope seeks out her mother’s shoulder to cry on. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comforts her daughter and reassures her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, state that she is positive that they will overcome every challenge that is thrown their way. She feels that Liam will choose Hope over his child and her mother. However, it remains to be seen who the young Spencer will choose. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, and then check back on Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers, updates and soap opera news.