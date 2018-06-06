Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Have Some Baby News Sooner Than You Think

Following their highly anticipated wedding, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have their sights set on the next chapter of their lives — children.

According to US Magazine, the famous couple is hoping to have children sooner rather than later. In interviews before their wedding, the couple both have confessed that they want to start a family together after getting married. And sources close to the royal couple say that Meghan and Harry’s desire to become parents has grown even more since they tied the knot, saying that having a family is now a top “priority” for them.

“She and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.”

The source goes on to say that the pair cannot wait to have kids together but also notes that since they are members of the royal family, they need to make sure that the timing is right for children.

“Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents,” the source gushed.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also fully on board with her daughter being ready to take the next step in her journey and supports the fact that Meghan wants to continue to work and give back, even after she starts a family.

“Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother.”

And since becoming a member of the royal family, Markle has been extremely busy learning proper protocol and how to act like a royal. As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex is probably at this moment sitting through six weeks of classes on how to be a royal just like the past women in the family have. Both Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles took rigorous classes that were conducted by Queen Elizabeth’s top aide, 49-year-old Samantha Cohen.

The former Suits actress will go through the classes and seek out advice from a wide array of people. It is said that the classes will be a lot of listening and Meghan will prepare for what is expected of her as a member of the royal family. But luckily for her, Meghan is already used to a jam-packed schedule, having worked every day of her life, and many think that the adjustment will be easy for her.

For now, royal baby watch is on.