Sofia Richie’s Family Reportedly Upset About Her Reunion With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship has reportedly been a roller coaster over the past week. The couple has allegedly been on the rocks and was even rumored to have split. Now, Sofia’s famous family is said to be furious with the teenage model.

According to a June 6 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick had a “short-lived break up” last week after rumors that Disick had cheated on his girlfriend during a trip to Miami surfaced. While both Scott and Sofia denied their split, sources claim that the pair did break up and get back together, which left Richie’s family very upset.

Sofia’s father, music icon Lionel Richie, and her older sister, Nicole Richie, are said to be the most upset with the reunion. The family is said to be worried that Sofia is resting her self-worth in the hands of Scott Disick.

“Lionel and Nicole are beyond upset that she took him back right after she caught him cheating. The fact that she thinks she is nothing without Scott is what bothers them the most,” an insider dished.

Lionel allegedly believes that Sofia Richie is just going through “a phase,” and hopes that she will soon wise up and dump Scott Disick for good. Meanwhile, Nicole reportedly thinks that it is a mistake for Sofia to date Scott, who has made headlines for his hard-partying ways and has been to rehab multiple times in the past.

However, there is another possible reason why Sofia Richie continues to put up with Scott Disick’s antics. Sources claim that Sofia is “addicted to fame” and that she decided to take Disick back after she realized that she would lose her screen time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians if she dumped the father of three.

“Sofia is so addicted to fame and when she ran back to him after she realized she was going to lose her Keeping Up with the Kardashians contract. She just can’t stand being irrelevant.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Scott Disick and Sofia Richie maintain that they did not break up and that fans should not believe everything they read on the internet. They were spotted out in Malibu on Monday as they had a lunch date at Nobu. The couple looked to be in good spirits as they left the establishment in separate cars. Disick even posted a photo of the pair from the date.