Amber Rose Goes Topless To Announce Her Annual SlutWalk

This is the fourth year that Amber Rose has hosted the SlutWalk.

Amber Rose will not let anyone shame her for being an out-and-proud sexually active woman, thank you very much.

And, according to The Daily Mail, the model and sometime actress showed off all her goodies to announce her fourth annual SlutWalk. Rose, who made the announcement on her Instagram page, donned little more than a pair of boxing shorts and a boxing glove to make the announcement and claimed that the “SlutWalk” celebrated “sisterhood, independence, and sexual freedom.”

Rose also said that the Walk will kick off in Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles, and will take place on October 6, 2018. She’s also opened up both vendor and sponsor opportunities on her website dedicated specifically for the event.

The gorgeous former video vixen — who has a young son with rapper Wiz Khalifa — hasn’t been afraid of showing off her assets in the past, especially when it furthers causes she believes in.

In the past, she’s posed for several campaigns for the walk, and they more often than not feature boxing or wrestling themes.

But Amber Rose is also known for her slamming body, and she recently made headlines when she received extensive surgery on her breasts.

She said that her natural 36H cup size was “slowing her down” and made her feel like she had a “heavy backpack” on her back. So, she received a breast reduction, where she dropped more than three cup sizes in the process.

HotNewHipHop is also reporting that the former video vixen previously made headlines with the SlutWalk because she posed bottomless — which, naturally, almost broke the Internet in the process.

According to the official SlutWalk page, people of all backgrounds can participate in the event — and they don’t need to have an activist background, either. The only requirement for participation is to be “inspired by your own passion to do something about the issues that plague our generation.”

@people ???? A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on May 30, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

With an intent of “shifting the paradigm of rape culture,” the SlutWalk ultimately wants to remove the stigmas of gender inequality, victim blaming, derogatory labels, and sexual violence. Much like several misogynist words have been reclaimed by feminists of yesterday — and today — the SlutWalk hopes to take back the word “slut” from those who would use the word in a derogatory way against women for their own purposes. Last year’s event featured tens of thousands of people in attendance, and this year’s event promises to be just as well-attended.

“I hope to see all my Rosebuds there,” Amber Rose said, ultimately, about the event.