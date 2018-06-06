Gigi Hadid Enjoys ‘Date Night’ At ‘Ocean’s 8’ Movie Premiere With Lily Aldridge Before Zayn Malik Reunion

Girl power was in full effect at the Ocean’s 8 premiere last night.

On her wildly popular Instagram account, supermodel Gigi Hadid shared a photo of herself and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge at the highly anticipated Ocean’s 8 premiere in New York City. The two women look stunning as they pose in front of a big movie sign, each standing on opposite sides. Gigi can be seen sporting a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-high split that shows off her toned legs. The model wears her hair down and curly and completes her gorgeous look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Aldridge looks equally as beautiful as her model counterpart in a form-fitting black dress that is sheer at the bottom, exposing Lily’s long and lean legs. The top of the dress has gold, rhinestone detailing and a small slit at her mid-drift. The 32-year-old wears her brunette locks pulled halfway up to complete her stunning look.

Last night, Gigi posted the photo for her 40 million-plus followers, and it comes as no shock that everyone is going absolutely wild seeing the two beautiful women together. Within just 15 minutes of the post, Hadid’s post had already earned her 33,000 likes as well as upwards of 200 comments. Many fans were quick to comment with silly emojis while others used their words to describe the image.

date night ???????? @lilyaldridge A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

“I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP.”

“DA BEST DATE EVER,” another fan gushed.

A few other fans asked Gigi where her seemingly on-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, was. As People reported back in March, the couple called it quits after two years of dating.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” Zayn wrote of the split in a post.

But in recent weeks, it appears that the former couple has been spending a lot of time together, and Gigi may have even confirmed that the relationship is totally back on in a recent post.

missing mine ???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

On her Instagram story last night, the 23-year-old shared a picture of herself cozied up to Malik as he plays a Pokemon game on his iPad. Zayn’s tatted body can be seen in the photo as Gigi lays across his lap and looks at the camera. It appears as though this picture was taken just after Hadid got back from the Ocean’s 8 premiere since she’s wearing the same dress and hairstyle in the snapshot.

“After party like making it rain Pokémon cards,” Hadid captioned the sweet post.

If this doesn’t confirm that the couple is back on then we’re not sure, what does?