Amber Heard Gets Naked In ‘London Fields’ With Ex, Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and her ex Johnny Depp strip naked in the controversial new film London Fields, which has a release date of August.

According to a Daily Mail report, the duo filmed the movie, which is based on a 1989 novel by Martin Amis, in 2015 before their 2016 split. They shared a brief, 18-month marriage, and they split in May 2016 with their divorce finalizing in January 2017.

One reason for the film’s delay is a lawsuit that the producers filed against Heard and her resulting countersuit. Producers sued Heard for $10 million because they said she did not fulfill her contractual obligations to complete the film. However, the actress claimed they hired a body double, which made it appear as if she stripped down for more nudity than her contract required.

Before those lawsuits, Mathew Cullen sued the producers of the film for adding unapproved footages into his edit, according to a Vulture report. That resulted in the movie’s release being delayed after its press screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The soon to be released version is shorter than the film showed at the press screening.

In the movie, Heard portrays Amber Heard, clairvoyant temptress named Nicola Si who’s aware she’s going to die soon. Billy Bob Thornton, Theo James, Cara Delevingne, and Johnny Depp round out the big names on the movie’s cast list.

New poster of London Fields! pic.twitter.com/eKMOEC62gE — Theo James Germany (@TheoJamesGer) June 6, 2018

Recently fans could not believe their eyes when pictures of a shockingly different looking Johnny Depp appeared on social media, according to an Inquisitr report. Rumors of increased alcohol and drug use have run rampant for years, but they’ve grown since his divorce from Heard. Amid their divorce, she accused him of domestic abuse, and ultimately, he paid her $7 million as part of their separation agreement.

Plus, after his second failed marriage, his long-time bodyguards, Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez, sued him. Their lawsuit alleges plenty of hard living ways, which Depp himself admitted to in the past.

Despite its severe delay, London Fields appears to be an intriguing looking upcoming film. The decidedly not safe for work depicts an incredibly dark, dangerous and seductive display relying heavily on Amber Heard’s character to build the drama.

Because it was filmed three years ago, do not expect to see this year’s gaunt version of Johnny Depp in the movie. It’s hard to know how audiences will react to the movie given the abuse allegations and divorce between two of the film’s big-name actors.