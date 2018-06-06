Anwar Hadid’s Girlfriend Nicola Peltz Unfollows Him On Instagram After Shocking Kendall Jenner Kiss Photo

Nicola Peltz may have dumped Anwar Hadid after his make-out session with Kendall Jenner.

Anwar Hadid was caught making out with Kendall Jenner in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and now, it appears his relationship with Nicola Peltz has come to an abrupt end.

On June 5, TMZ shared a photo of Hadid and Jenner locking lips at an after-party for the CFDA Awards in New York City. Hours later, a report by Cosmopolitan magazine confirmed that Peltz had not only unfollowed Hadid but also his sisters, Gigi and Bella.

Cosmopolitan also noted that the only members of Hadid’s family that Peltz was still following were his stepsisters, Marielle and Alana Hadid.

According to TMZ, Hadid and Jenner were spotted kissing, cuddling with one another, and drinking at Socialista New York for around two hours on Tuesday but reportedly left the venue separately with Jenner heading to her hotel alone around 4 a.m.

Hadid and Peltz went public with their relationship in January of last year, months after Peltz made headlines for her brief relationship with Justin Bieber. As some may recall, Peltz appeared to enjoy a number of dates with Bieber in Canada and the United States before going their separate ways.

Since going public a year-and-a-half ago, Hadid and Peltz seemed to be going strong up until Tuesday morning.

A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:28pm PST

While Nicole Peltz has removed all traces of Anwar Hadid from her Instagram page in light of his kissing scandal with Kendall Jenner, Hadid hasn’t deleted any images of the two of them together. In fact, he has tons of photographs of himself and Peltz on his page, including an image of the two of them posing together in bed and one of Peltz topless.

In addition to the possibly ended relationship between Hadid and Peltz, the kiss between him and Jenner may also have ended the blooming relationship between Jenner and Ben Simmons, who she was first linked to at the end of last month. As fans of Jenner may have seen, she stepped out with the NBA star days ago and was quickly accused of ruining his relationship with singer Tinashe, who he was said to be dating prior to their initial outing. Now, it seems that she may also be responsible for the end of Hadid’s romance with Peltz.

While the photo of Hadid and Jenner is pretty damning, neither party involved has spoken out about the kiss or offered any sort of update about their relationship or their relationships with their previous partners.