Kareem Hunt Was Reportedly Engaged In A Physical Altercation At An Ohio Resort

Kareem Hunt, running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man. The dispute took place at Bay Lodging Resort in Put-In-Bay Ohio over the weekend. Hunt had been seen partying it up in several photographs. Everything was fine until Sunday morning, when he was overheard arguing with another guest.

TMZ reported that they spoke to the guest and he confirmed he was “punched in the face hard.” An official of the resort also acknowledged that Hunt hit the gentleman. The unknown victim declined to press charges. He refused medical attention and his desire is to just move on with his life.

Hunt, the 2017 Rookie of the Year, came out of the small football school of Toledo University. The Kansas City Chiefs made him their 22nd pick of the third round. Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com praised Hunt’s vision and balance.

“I think he’s one of the most instinctive players in this entire draft class. I think this guy is going to be an outstanding pro.”

Hunt rushed for 1327-yards and caught 53 passes, with eight touchdowns, earning him a roster spot in the Pro-Bowl.

Hunt burst onto the scene against the New England Patriots in his first regular season game as a pro, a game in which he rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also added two more scores over the air on five receptions in the game. Hunt is one of the few running backs that is the primary ball carrier on the Chiefs. The second-year pro will be looking for a repeat performance of last season in 2018.

Although a talented athlete, it isn’t the first time Hunt has been scrutinized for off-season behavior. In February, he was accused of shoving a woman at a hotel during an after-party event. The 19-year-old female claimed that she got into a heated argument with Hunt and then he pushed her. According to TMZ, Hunt’s friends claimed that it was all her.

“SHE was the violent one who went berserk and called Kareem the N-word.”

At this point, there is no word from Commissioner Roger Goodell or the NFL as to whether they will launch their own investigation into the incident. The Kansas City Chiefs havelikewise not released a statement at this point. Kareem Hunt has not spoken about the incident and there has been no word from Hunt’s agent, from whom TMZ expected to hear back.