Kendra Wilkinson Live Tweets Fight With Ex, Hank Baskett

It all went down for fans of the 'Kendra on Top' star to see on social media.

Kendra Wilkinson shared the details of a fight she had with her ex-husband Hank Baskett on Twitter, but later deleted the conversation, according to the Daily Mail. She described the messy details of their fight in one tweet after another, shocking fans with the contents.

The Daily Mail reported that the reality star and former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner penned, “Why is Hank recording me right now. Please tell him to leave me alone and stop.” She also noted that her football player ex blamed her for the end of his professional sports career.

Wilkinson remarked in the series of tweets that Hank “blamed me for his cheating while I was pregnant.” The couple famously dealt with Baskett’s infidelity while Wilkinson was pregnant with their now 4-year-old daughter Alijah in 2014. The couple also shares an 8-year-old son Hank IV.

“I’m minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me, I’m trying to get out my house fast,” she noted. The reality star continued, “I’m beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger.” The couple is attempting to keep their relationship intact for the sake of their children, but they continue to travel a rocky road.

“I did everything by the book and loved and I get [expletive] on. I’m so sorry for u all to feel awkward right now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day,” she said in a tweet directed at her fans. Wilkinson also stated, “When u feel like u give the best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u… it’s hard to breathe. Love you all.”

E! News reported that the couple continues to battle as Kendra moves out of the home she shared with her ex and their two children. An insider told the site regarding the couple’s tempestuous current relationship, “He knows what bothers her most.” The source continued, “He sees that she is trying to move on and wants to date again, and it’s something that triggers him. It has been an ongoing battle between the two. A lot of animosities’ have surfaced,” said the insider.

My goal is to teach my kids what it looks like to get back up again. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) June 2, 2018

The source continued, “Although they [Kendra and Hank] are in a good place, they will resurface things and will start fights with each other. She is in a really emotional place right now. Her friends are trying to keep her busy and out of the house, and she spends a lot of time with the kids.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage