‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Blocks Instagram Comments After Sharing Photo Of Overly Plumped Lips

Did Lala Kent go too far with her latest round of injections?

Lala Kent’s lips look beyond huge in one of her latest Instagram comments and judging by the fact that the Vanderpump Rules star blocked comments on the post, she knows she’s in for some shocking reactions from her fans and followers.

On June 5, Kent shared a closeup photo of herself with her online audience in which she was seen sporting some majorly plumped pout. In the caption, Kent included a lollipop emoji.

In the past, Kent has been extremely open with the fact that she is a fan of injectables and recently confirmed she received Botox in her jawline, forehead, and in between her eyebrows. As for her lips, she’s been known to shoot them up from time to time, but this latest round of injections seems to be far more substantial than past injections.

While it is unclear what prompted the change in Kent’s lip size, she may be looking for an updated look for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to begin filming later this month if it hasn’t already.

As fans can see from the photo below, Kent’s new lips aren’t her only new feature. Last week, after spending the past three seasons of the show as a blonde, Kent opted for a much darker hair color.

???? A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jun 5, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

After filming Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lala Kent suffered the tragic loss of her father and in the weeks since she announced his April 21 death, she’s been open about the understandable devastation she’s felt. Luckily, Kent has had the ongoing support of her boyfriend of 2.5 years, Randall Emmett, by her side as she attempts to get back to her normal routine.

As fans may have seen, Emmett chartered his private jet to Utah, where Kent’s family resides, and attended Kent Burningham’s funeral alongside Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Ariana Madix.

Following the funeral, Emmett took Kent along with him to Cannes, France, where he and his production team promoted their upcoming film, Gotti, with the movie’s stars, including John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and rapper 50 Cent. During their trip, Kent and her boyfriend took in the sights of the French town and attended a number of red carpet events.

To see more of Lala Kent and her life at SUR Restaurant, don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV later this year.