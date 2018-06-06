‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Welcomes Twin Sons

She's sharing the wonderful additions to her family with retired professional baseball player husband, Jim Edmonds.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds has welcomed twin boys to her family. She and husband Jim Edmonds announced the arrival of the precious additions to their clan on Instagram. Jim Edmonds announced the infant’s arrival on his Instagram story early Wednesday morning. On his arm were two small ink footprints. “One little foot each,” he wrote. “They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy.” Edmonds then said, “Pictures will come soon.”

A short while later, Edmonds uploaded the following photo to Instagram.

The couple also shares an 18-month-old daughter, Aspen, whom they welcomed in November 2016. Edmonds, a retired professional baseball player, also has four children from a previous marriage.

Meghan and Jim announced that they were expecting a double blessing in December on Instagram. The photo showed the couple, Aspen and their family dog. The nearby signs stated, “Our family is growing by four feet and two heartbeats” and “Edmonds twin boys June 2018.”

Edmonds left Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County after the show’s 12th season. She kept fans updated on her pregnancy progress through many adorable social media posts.

In April, the former reality star was feted with a “baby sprinkle,” in which blue was the predominant theme. The affair, according to People Magazine, featured blue and yellow floral arrangements, blue-colored refreshments, and twin trivia.

The welcome addition to the King Edmonds family came after the RHOC star remarked on her blog that she and her husband were attempting to expand their family with in-vitro fertilization.

“It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning,” the former Bravo star wrote on her blog.

She also noted in an Instagram caption, dated May 26, in which she can be seen cuddling with her daughter, “As I await labor with my twins, I’m embracing every little moment I can. Despite the extreme discomfort, I feel so content, blessed and excited! I plan to have another natural (drug-free) vaginal birth with my twins and I’m not scared at all! In fact, I can’t wait!

The two have been preparing their toddler for the addition of her brothers to their family with twin baby dolls. Edmonds documented a sweet photo of Aspen on Instagram, sleeping with her “twin babies.” Said the RHOC star in the sweet photo’s caption, “Twin prep.” She also posted a photo of herself at 36 weeks pregnant sharing some fun with Aspen in the family’s pool. Edmonds quipped, “Warning: Use protective eyewear when viewing this photo! #36weekspregnantwithtwins.