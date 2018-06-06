Ethiopian Pastor Killed When Crocodile Leaps Out & Attacks Him During Lake Baptism

Protestant pastor dies at scene while locals fended off crocodile from dragging him into the lake.

A crocodile leaped out of a lake and killed a pastor at a group baptism on Sunday morning. BBC reports that a group of 80 congregants was gathered on the lake’s shore where Docho Eshetu was baptizing members in Lake Abaya on Sunday, June 3 at about 4 p.m. The 45-year-old had only baptized one person before a giant crocodile jumped out of the lake and attacked him. According to a local Ethiopian source Borkena, his congregants stood tearfully on the lake shore and completely helpless as their spiritual leader was brutally slain.

Ketema Kairo, a witness interviewed by the BBC, revealed the horrifying events that unfolded.

“He baptized the first person and he passed on to another one. All of a sudden, a crocodile jumped out of the lake and grabbed the pastor.”

The crocodile bit Pastor Docho on his legs, back, and hands. It was not done with his attack and proceeded to try and drag the man into the lake. However, quick-thinking fishermen and residents used fishing nets to foil the crocodile’s efforts. Unfortunately, the local residents and fishermen could not save the pastor and he succumbed to his wounds. The crocodile gave up and escaped to the lake.

Lake Abaya, situated near the city of Arba Minch in southern Ethiopia, is the country’s second largest lake. Arba Minch lies approximately 310 miles southwest of Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital city. The incident took place in the Lante locality of Arba Minch. Social media reports state that Lonely Planet, a website dedicated to traveling, has a brief but very clear description of this lake. It seems as if the lake lacks the natural resources to sustain the large population of crocodiles that inhabit it. Therefore, Lake Abaya has a reputation for its “aggressive” crocodiles who target humans.

“Divided by the lyrical ‘Bridge of God’ from Lake Chamo, beautiful Abaya is Ethiopia’s second-largest lake. Its peculiar reddish-brown waters are a result of elevated natural concentrations of suspended sediments, and it has a large population of crocodiles, which are said to be aggressive towards people and animals because the lake has few fish, their preferred food.”

Although this news story was not reported by the Ethiopian press, the story soon gained traction on social media. Eyewitness accounts of the incident were given until BBC Amharic investigated the story and interviewed witnesses. According to reports, his church members are devastated by the loss of their pastor.