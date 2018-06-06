Iggy Azalea Shares New Racy Pics Wearing Nude Bikini

This is the second in a series of sexy pics the rapper has shared on Instagram.

Singer Iggy Azalea showed off her assets in a gorgeous nude bikini while having some fun in the sun in a new series of photos posted to her Instagram account. The 27-year-old posted the racy snaps on Tuesday, posing poolside in the very daring ensemble.

Fans were stunned at her gorgeous figure, as her curvy hips and tiny waist were all fans could focus on as they commented how amazing she looked on each photo. Each photo has received over 300,000 likes thus far. This new series of photos follows another set of racy snaps the rapper posted to social media on June 4. Backlit in a red light, Azalea was seen wearing a series of skimpy outfits for the camera, posing in one sultry move after another.

Azalea is clearly enjoying her life after she spent well over a year out of the spotlight after her engagement to NBA star, Nick Young, was called off in 2016. The couple were together for three years but broke off their relationship after a video featuring Young and fellow NBA player, D’Angelo Russell surfaced, where Russell could be heard asking Young about meeting up with a woman that wasn’t his fiance.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that one celebrity, in particular, has seen several of Azalea’s more racier snaps. Hollywood Life reported that Tyga, ex-of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, has hit the like button for her Instagram pics more than once, showing his appreciation for the singer’s female form.

Hollywood Life noted that The “Rack City” rapper and Azalea have been the subject of romance rumors since April of this year. Although neither has confirmed their involvement other than admiration of each other, the two were photographed together at Coachella, the annual music festival in Indio, California. Hollywood Life also reported that the two were spotted together at the Sunset Marquis Hotel, allegedly having a business meeting, that same month.

Witchcraft wit the boots A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on May 21, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

After being spotted together, Azalea took to Twitter to confirm she wasn’t dating Tyga or anyone else for that matter. “I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again,” she penned, as reported by E!. “I’m still extremely single and I’m not dating anyone. Honestly.” Azalea’s tweet was later deleted. Tyga was once engaged to Blac Chyna and together, the couple shares one son, King Cairo. Chyna would later become engaged to Rob Kardashian and together, they share a daughter named Dream. Tyga’s relationship with Kylie Jenner lasted for three years.