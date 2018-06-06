‘Summer House’ Smackdown: Hamptons Neighbors Unhappy As Season 3 Of Bravo Reality Show Begins Filming

The cast of the party-filled Bravo show is not being welcomed to the neighborhood.

The Summer House cast is not being welcomed to the neighborhood. The $4 million Hamptons beach house has been secured for the third season of the Bravo reality show, but new neighbors in the nearby mansions located in the gated community are not happy, Page Six reports.

Insiders say the new Hamptons residents were blindsided by recently posted filming notices for the wild reality series, with one resident of the gated community telling Page Six: “Not one of the buyers was advised before closing that their multimillion-dollar retreat is next door to where a trashy reality TV show is being filmed.”

At least three families with young children or grandchildren have recently purchased properties in close proximity to the Summer House rental in Water Mill, Long Island. While the party-filled Bravo reality show was shot in the same Long Island location last summer, the new residents weren’t living in the neighborhood at the time. Some of the neighbors are reportedly concerned that their little ones will see the wild partying and hookups that take place on the Summer House property.

The filming permit reveals that shooting for Summer House will begin the weekend of June 22 and will continue every weekend through Labor Day. There will be about 35 cast and crew members on the property each day during filming for no more than 12 hours per day.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

This isn’t the first snafu Summer House has encountered regarding a filming location. The Bravo crew was banned from filming in East Hampton after the first year of the show was filmed at a house in Napeague. After being denied permits to shoot in Montauk and Southampton Village, the Water Mill location was secured for season 2 as well as the upcoming third season of the show.

Of course, if residents are that upset, they could just buy Summer House out. According to Curbed, the Water Mill mansion used on the show is currently for sale for $4,195,000. The property, located on Deerfield Road, boasts 6,500 square feet, eight bedrooms, and eight and a half bathrooms. There’s also a fully furnished basement with an entertainment center, a hot tub, and a heated pool on the 5.2-acre property.

#SummerHouse shakeup! The Wirkus twins, Stephen McGee and more stars are not returning as series regulars. https://t.co/mtWW50Kfq9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 4, 2018

News of the Summer House neighbor drama comes as the show undergoes a major casting shakeup. According to Us Weekly, Summer House veterans Lauren and Ashley Wirkus and Stephen McGee have been axed from the show alongside season 2 newcomers Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera. Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula are all expected to return for the show’s third season.

You can see some of last summer’s antics in the Summer House promo below.

Summer House season 3 will air early next year on Bravo.