‘Summer House’ Stars Wirkus Twins, Stephen McGee Out For Season 3

The Bravo reality show will get a refresh for its third season.

Looks like some members of the Summer House cast are going on a permanent vacation. Amid rampant rumors of a casting shakeup on the Hamptons-set Bravo reality show, twin sisters Lauren and Ashley Wirkus have confirmed they are exiting Summer House days before the third season of the show is set to start filming.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the Wirkus twins said:

“Much has been speculated about the Summer House cast over the last few days. Regretfully, we can confirm that we will not be full-time cast members for the third season. We depart Summer House with nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years.”

The original Summer House stars added that they still have “exciting things” planned for this summer and that “the Wirkus Circus” is not over.

Lauren Wirkus also posted the news to Instagram, telling fans “my sister and I will not be returning as cast members on Summer House this season.” Wirkus thanked fans for being part of the sisters’ journey.

Lauren and Ashley Wirkus aren’t the only Summer House stars who won’t be returning as series regulars for this summer’s shoot. Us has confirmed that original cast member Stephen McGee, is also exiting the show, along with season 2 newcomers Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera. Summer House veterans Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula are all expected to return for the show’s third season.

According to The Daily Mail, the five departing Summer House cast members were all axed by Bravo just days before filming for season 3 was set to start in the Hamptons. An insider claims that the Wirkus twins “weren’t popular with viewers and were not seen as likable or aspirational,” while newbies Danielle and Amit “didn’t really connect with viewers.” The insider expressed shock over the exit of Stephen McGee, who was one of the more popular Summer House stars.

Bravo SACKS five stars just days before new season of Summer House starts filming https://t.co/OTkkan0qFY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 1, 2018

But even though half of the original Summer House cast members are now gone, it doesn’t mean they won’t make a cameo at the summertime party house. A source told People,“As with all Bravo shows, production sometimes refreshes the cast, but it doesn’t mean they don’t come back or make an appearance in the season.”

Bravo has not confirmed the casting shakeup or announced any new cast members for the third season of Summer House.