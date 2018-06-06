‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, June 5: Liam Furious That Bill Brought On Steffy’s Fall

Ridge tells Liam to choose his family.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 5 states that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) take pleasure introducing Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to his new granddaughter, Kelly. According to She Knows Soaps, Ridge looks at the new baby and says that she is beautiful. Steffy also tells him that she will call her mother shortly. Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) says that Kelly and Steffy need to be examined. The gentlemen leave the room.

Everyone who has been waiting with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) are relieved to hear that Steffy and the baby are doing well. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is especially excited to bring out the bubbly as the newest addition to the Forrester family has finally arrived. Brooke is concerned about her daughter and draws her close for a heart-to-heart.

Only a few days ago, Hope was ready to marry this man and now he’s the father of someone else’s baby. According to Bold and the Beautiful recap, Hope says that she’s glad that everything worked out. Brooke pushes her daughter about her feelings. Hope says that she’s happy for Steffy and Liam but she wishes that she was Mrs. Liam Spencer. She’s also worried that she may have lost him to Steffy and the baby now that she has been born. Brooke comforts her daughter, embracing her and reassuring her that she and Liam belong together.

Ridge is one proud grandpa. ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/hkuXe0tMiL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2018

Liam marvels at all the feelings he has now that Kelly has been born. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 5 notes that Ridge decides to take advantage of this moment. He reminds Liam that Steffy and the baby should be his priority now. He also tells him that Steffy loves him and fought for him, even when Bill nearly stole everything from them.

Liam vows to deal with Bill after learning that his father almost cost him the life of his child. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/1fCsz7Mh4X #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/nTiIdSG42z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2018

“That’s your family in there, they’re here because of you. Choose them.”

Later, Steffy, Liam, and Kelly are enjoying some family time in the hospital room. They talk about their daughter being the greatest blessing in their lives, and how she shifted their worlds in an instant. Steffy tells Liam that she has something else to tell him. B&B viewers know that she didn’t disclose everything about how she came into labor. She then proceeds to tell him that Bill was at the cliff house that day. She put him out, slammed the door and then fell. Liam is furious when he realizes that he almost lost his daughter because of his father. Steffy says, “Cha cha cha,” and they kiss.