Kate Middleton Didn’t Really Go For A Recycled Dress At The Royal Wedding, Per ‘Vanity Fair’

What the Duchess of Cambridge wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding wasn't actually a repeat outfit, notes an ardent fan.

While Royal House fans and fashion lovers all had their eyes on blushing bride Meghan Markle at the intensely mediatized royal wedding on May 19, many people were excited to see the Duchess of Cambridge make an appearance a month after giving birth to Prince Louis.

Everyone was curious what Kate Middleton would wear, knowing that in the past she has gone for “bland or otherwise unexciting looks to other people’s weddings,” so as not to upstage the lady of the hour and draw away people’s attention from the bride, states Vanity Fair.

Case in point, Kate chose an understated nude pink, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen frock for last year’s wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews, reports the British media outlet the Sun.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore another subtle and elegant Alexander McQueen frock to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding, which she paired up with a Philip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choo heels.

But her choice of outfit inadvertently gave rise to somewhat of a debate, as many voices pointed out that her dress looked remarkably similar to another one she was seen wearing on three separate occasions before.

This sparked a discussion that Kate showed up for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, in a recycled dress, which she had previously worn at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015, as well as at the Trooping the Colour in 2016 and at an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele in 2017.

The nude pink dress that Kate wore to her sister’s wedding on May 20, 2017. Justin Tallis / AP Images

But even though it may seem so at a glance, a keen fan of the Royal House has spotted a major difference between the two dresses, which clearly shows that the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t actually repeat outfit at the royal wedding last month.

Social media user Jessica, who runs the Instagram account titled Royal Addicted 2, posted a photo comparing the two dresses, along with a lengthy explanation as to why the outfits are not one and the same.

The Instagram post reveals that, although the two outfit choices look virtually identical, the dress that Kate wore to the christening of her only daughter was cream in color. Meanwhile, the frock she put on for the 2018 royal wedding was “primrose yellow.”

In addition, the Alexander McQueen frock that Kate wore to the royal wedding had buttons on each sleeve, whereas the dress she donned at Princess Charlotte’s christening had simple sleeves with no accessories, Jessica noticed.

The difference in color becomes even more apparent when you look back at the official portraits from the royal wedding. As the Inquisitr previously reported, in one of the official photos Kate is seen with the entire royal family and her dress does appear to look a subtle hue of yellow, and not cream.

The ‘primrose yellow’ color of Kate’s dress, as well as the button on its sleeves are clearly visible in this photo taken inside St George’s Chapel on the day of the royal wedding. Owen Humphreys / WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s not unusual for Kate to own the same dress in different colors “or in a slightly different version,” especially if it’s an outfit that she really loves, notes Vanity Fair.

For instance, the Duchess of Cambridge is particularly fond of a red A-line midi dress from Preen. Kate wore this dress on the royal tour of Canada in 2016 and then bought in black a few months later, for the Place2Be Awards, reports the Mirror.

In her Instagram post, Jessica lists several other examples in which Kate has donned similar dresses from the same designer but in different colors

Vanity Fair disclosed that it has reached out to Alexander McQueen for a comment on Kate’s royal wedding outfit, but that the designer house has yet to honor the request.