‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For June 4: Kelly’s Birth Moves Liam & Steffy Closer To Each Other

Liam and Steffy meet their new baby girl.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 4 states that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is really struggling through labor. Liam (Scott Clifton) is right next to her and coaches her through every contraction. Steffy still feels that the baby is coming too soon and she feels unprepared. However, B&B fans know that the doctor said that she is fully dilated so there is no turning back at this point. Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) tells them that the baby’s heartbeat is still slower than what she would like and she may need to do a cesarean anyway.

According to Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is just outside the hospital room and pacing back and forth. He recalls his daughter telling him the news that she is pregnant and how much she wants to be a mother. Brooke calls him, but he has no news for her yet. Hope (Annika Noelle) Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) Eric (John McCook), Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Pam (Alley Mills) are all with her and waiting for news as well. Ridge tells Brooke that he feels so helpless. Of course, he is worried about his daughter and granddaughter. but Brooke reassures him that Steffy will deliver a healthy baby and that he needs to stay positive for her sake.

Having taken a fall after an argument with Bill, Steffy goes into immediate and intense labor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hrCuDDutZU pic.twitter.com/zKMy1ElhVH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2018

Twice, a nurse gives Dr. Phillips a note, and both times she tells Steffy that the baby isn’t doing well and they need to get her out. She warns Steffy that the situation has now become critical, and Steffy in vain tries to push the baby out. Liam steps in and holds Steffy’s gaze saying, “You’ve got this.” Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Steffy then refocuses. With resilience and all her might, Steffy musters enough strength to push Kelly out. However, the newborn is not breathing and her parents begin to worry.

Dr. Phillips holds the baby behind the curtain and does something to her. She tells the couple that the baby has amniotic fluid in her lungs. All of a sudden young Kelly begins crying to her parents’ relief. She presents the baby to her parents and welcomes her into the world. Moved to tears, Steffy and Liam look at their daughter in awe. They murmur how beautiful and incredible she is. Liam says that they will always look after her and he and Steffy kiss. Ridge looks in through the window and sees the family tableau.

“Hello Kelly Spencer, meet your mommy and daddy.”

Liam and Steffy are excited to announce the arrival of Kelly Spencer! Join us in congratulating them on the birth of their baby girl. ???? #BoldandBeautiful Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/nmOGSLpcUM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 4, 2018

Brooke gives the family the good news after she called Ridge. Everyone is excited with Pam musing that she had better finish knitting the baby’s sweater. Eric, Quinn and Thorne discuss the interrupted wedding. The patriarch believes that Wyatt did the right thing. He hopes that Liam will be able to put the past behind him and that they will build a strong family for the baby’s sake. In the meantime, Hope tells her mother and Pam that Steffy deserves to be a mother and that baby Kelly deserves to have a beautiful life.