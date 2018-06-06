Watch West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Cricket 1st Test Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Rare Test Tour Matchup

As Sri Lanka tours the West Indies for only the fourth time, and first in a decade, the cricket side must overcome a series of injuries to key senior players.

For only the fourth time in the 36 years since the country’s cricket team achieved Test status, according to FirstPost Cricket, Sri Lanka will travel to the West Indies to play a Test series — and they will play three matches, as originally scheduled, marking a first in the infrequent ongoing series between the two sides. The first Test opens Wednesday and will live stream from the Caribbean island of Trinidad as the Windies look to maintain their home streak without a series defeat against the tourists from the Emerald Isle alive.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball on Day One is scheduled for 10 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Wednesday, June 6, at 25,000-seat Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. In Sri Lanka, that start time will be 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United Kingdom the match gets underway at 3 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the live stream begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

In reality, however, that streak in Tests is only three series long, with the last showdown coming a decade ago, in 2008, where according to ESPN CricInfo records, the two teams drew a two-match set, with each side gaining a victory. Prior to that 2008 tour, Sri Lanka visited the West Indies in 2003 and 1997, each time losing a match and grinding out a draw in the other.

This time, however, all three matches are set to be played — after Cricket West Indies, the sport’s Caribbean governing body, had proposed canceling the final Test of the trilogy due to a financial shortfall, according to CricInfo. Because West Indies has only one other home series this year, against Bangladesh, and the TV audiences for both countries are among the smallest in world cricket, CWI had considered asking Sri Lanka to pitch in financially to keep the tour alive.

But the games will be played, albeit with Sri Lanka missing several key players due to injury. Opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne and fast bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Pradeep have all been forced to withdraw from the Sri Lanka side.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva had also withdrawn from the tour after his father was killed by a gunman outside his family home in a suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, less than two weeks ago, CricInfo reports. But Dhananjaya has decided to play after all, following his father’s funeral which he attended over the weekend. He will likely remain unavailable for the first Test, however, due to a 30-hour travel time to get from Sri Lanka to Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies captain Jason Holder will lead his team in a three-Test series against visiting Sri Lanka. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Images

The West Indies vs. Sri Lanka first Test cricket match will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the West Indies vs. Sri Lanka Test live from Port of Spain. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

To watch a live stream of the day one action in the West Indies vs. Sri Lanka first 2018 Test cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

Cricket fans may also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the Test match at this link.