Ivanka Trump Blasted For Mental Health Message On Kate Spade’s Death As Her Father Had Cut Mental Health Fund

There are two sides to every coin. Today, that concept was demonstrated by the sudden death of fashion designer Kate Spade and the subsequent reaction by Ivanka Trump.

Kate Spade was a handbag designer whose creations were coveted by both average society and high-end fashion. Both designer and founder, she sold more than half her business to Neiman Marcus for $33.6 million and then Liz Claiborne acquired the company in 2007.

Kate Spade committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. She was found in her Manhatten apartment; her body discovered by her housekeeper with a suicide note. Spade addressed her daughter and her husband in the note.

Her former company, Kate Spade of New York, tweeted:

Ivanka Trump’s overall message in her tweet is nice. She talked about how such tragedies remind us that someone’s pain is never really known by any of us and that a person who is feeling suicidal should seek help. This message opened the floodgates for the Twitter community to attack her vehemently.

That Cec talked about how Kate Spade’s depression got worse due to the Trump administration. This time is a depressing, anxious, negative era, and Trump is directly responsible for it all.

MyKidsMom slammed Ivanka and Trump, calling her a hypocrite, and her father treasonous due to the mental health cuts he sponsored. She also stated that Ivanka refuses to help anyone unless she profits off the back of others.

Cathy Forbes replied about how Trump slashed $665 million off of the spending account of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration and 30% of the funding for the National Institute of Mental Health.

Your dad's 2019 budget cut spending for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration by $665 million, and slashed funding for the National Institute of Mental Health by 30% — a half a billion dollar decrease. Nice words, though. — Cathy Forbes (@cathyforbes71) June 5, 2018

Some supported Ivanka and her message. Tricia Spencer Poytka was encouraged by her tweet, letting Ivanka Trump know she is an inspiration. She stated, “demons don’t know race, color, creed, nor do they discriminate. What a tragedy, a reminder about mental health # SelfCare for all.”

Chuck W Self mentioned how proud he is of her leadership and that Ivanka is such a great role model. His statement was boldly in all caps.

As always there are two sides to every coin. Some found a lot of inspiration from Ivanka’s tweet while others took it as a political move.