Review Of One Of The Most Gripping Sci-Fi Horror Movies Of 2018, ‘Annihilation’

Featuring a female-led cast headed by Natalie Portman, this genre flick grabs onto the imagination and doesn’t let go.

Currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD is one of the best sci-fi horror movies of 2018, Annihilation. With the exception of a few titles, like the upcoming film The Predator, sci-fi horror movies have been fairly scarce in 2018, and Annihilation is a welcomed addition to the subgenre. Based on the first book of the same name in the Southern Reach trilogy, the film is written and directed by Alex Garland, and it stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny.

It’s refreshing to see more and more genre films featuring a female-led cast. The horror flick had a limited theater release in the U.S. in February 2018, and it is a new addition to VOD. For fans that like to watch their sci-fi movies in 4k or UHD, you can do so by visiting Vudu.

The film has received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike, and Fandango provides the plot for one of the best horror movies of 2018.

“Lena [Portman], a biologist and former soldier, joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X — a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. Once inside, the expedition discovers a world of mutated landscapes and creatures, as dangerous as it is beautiful, that threatens both their lives and their sanity.”

Paramount Pictures

This film has a great balance of drama, sci-fi, and horror. Annihilation features some of the most gorgeious visuals ever presented on film, and the actors’ solid performances are paralleled by the riveting story. Like some of the best sci-fi horror films, such as Alien or The Fly, the suspense builds slowly throughout the picture, but Annihilation delivers intrigue straight away; it doesn’t take long for Lena’s husband to become ill after an expedition, she soon shows up at Area X, and we’re off to the races.

Many speculate the strange occurrences to be either aliens, an interdimensional portal, or a spiritual event, and the mystery behind the gorgeous shimmer of lights and what is causing all the weirdness is very intriguing. The less a viewer knows about this before viewing it the better, as a simple Google search or a viewing of the trailer gives some major reveals away that’s better left being discovered while watching the film. The movie has a runtime of just under two hours, and about 45 minutes into it, the suspense really kicks in.

Paramount Pictures

Though this is based on the first book of author Jeff VanderMeer’s trilogy, thus far, there are no plans to make any sequels. It seems the director-screenwriter might have speculated that this would be a one-off since the story was dramatically altered. Sci-fi and fantasy fans should thoroughly enjoy the gorgeous, sometimes psychedelic, scenery and altered animals featured in Area X, and horror purists will most likely be enthralled by the second half of the movie.

The third part of this sci-fi horror masterpiece features several action-packed, suspenseful scenes that are edge-of-your-seat good. It’s hard to imagine any genre fan not enjoying this feature. This refreshing entry is unlike other sci-fi horror films, and with a market that’s oversaturated by cookie-cutter movies, that’s an impressive feat.

The ending resolves some of the mystery but seemingly leaves some unanswered questions. But if viewers were to revisit this very rewatchable sci-fi horror flick, they will likely be able to connect some of the dots. If you’re a fan of horror movies like Alien or Lovecraftian films, then this is a must-watch.

Paramount Pictures

With brilliant performances and directing, stunning visuals, plenty of scares, and an enjoyable mystery that’s hard to predict, Annihilation is one of the best sci-fi horror movies of 2018