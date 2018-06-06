Dominique Potter Slams Kailyn Lowry On Twitter, Reveals She Had STD Panel Done After Sleeping With Her

Dominique Potter was introduced to Teen Mom 2 fans last week. She appeared briefly in the previews for the show, prompting interest in her. There have been some questions about how involved she was with Kailyn Lowry as they have both given different accounts of what happened.

Upon realizing that Kailyn Lowry had hooked up with Javi Marroquin shortly after he broke up with Briana DeJesus, Dominique Potter was floored. After several shady tweets, things finally hit a boiling point on social media. According to In Touch Weekly, Dominique Potter revealed she had an STD/STI panel done after sleeping with Kailyn Lowry. This had Teen Mom 2 fans in shock as the status of their relationship was never actually confirmed.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry said that she had never hooked up with Dominique Potter. She was talking to Nessa and EJ Johnson about the situation and said she never did anything but kiss her friend. That is totally different than what Potter told the Twitterverse in a now-deleted tweet. As the show was airing last night, social media lit up. Lowry had talked about having regrets where this relationship was concerned, but details were not given. The only mentions of Dominique were back in November when Kailyn admitted she was seeing a woman on her podcast Coffee Convos and when the two split earlier this year.

The relationship between Dominique Potter and Kailyn Lowry lasted just a few months. While she claims that she didn’t trust the Teen Mom 2 star, there are people who don’t buy her claims. Lowry’s friend, Bone Estrada, chimed in after Potter dropped the bombshell that she had taken an STD/STI test. Her clapback alluded to the fact that the two never actually slept together; they only did things with their clothes on. The conflicting reports are hard to sort out, with both women having varying accounts of what happened between them.

As the next few episodes of Teen Mom 2 air, fans will be able to draw their own conclusions. Dominique Potter was virtually unknown until she popped up on Kailyn Lowry’s social media account, and now, she is appearing on Teen Mom 2. After the comments on Twitter last night, things have been calm. Lowry is currently on vacation, and Potter is living a normal life in New Jersey. Their relationship ended earlier this year, and despite the fact that Kailyn didn’t want to hurt Dominique, it looks like things were more complicated than the two ever let on.