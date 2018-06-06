David Spade Posts Heart-Wrenching Note Remembering Sister-In-Law Kate Spade, Says ‘It’s A Rough World’

The actor posted a picture of his sister-in-law attending his book signing.

David Spade paid tribute to the woman he affectionately knew as Katy, sharing a picture of his late sister-in-law Kate Spade on the day the fashion designer committed suicide.

On Tuesday, the famed fashion designer was found dead in her New York home of an apparent suicide. Her sudden passing brought an outpouring of condolences from across the fashion world, with many sharing memories of the woman so devoted to her family that she took nearly a decade away from the industry to raise her daughter. On Tuesday night, actor David Spade joined in paying tribute to his brother’s wife.

Taking to Twitter, Spade posted a picture of Kate smiling at his book signing and a message to others who might be feeling depressed.

“Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her So pretty,” the actor wrote. “I dont think everyone knew how f***ing funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on”

Kate Spade’s immediate family had released a statement earlier in the evening mourning her passing. In the statement, issued to the New York Daily News, the family asked for privacy in their difficult time.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

The newspaper claimed there were conflicting reports about the circumstances of Kate Spade’s suicide, including whether her husband was home at the time. Spade also reportedly left a suicide note with a message to her young daughter, assuring the girl that it was not her fault. Sources told the newspaper that Kate was upset over troubles at home, but did not specify what exactly that meant.

David’s brother, Andy, played a pivotal role in the building of Kate Spade’s fashion empire including her eponymous brand. Kate eventually sold the brand so the couple could focus on raising their daughter, Frances Beatrix, but she recently made a comeback to the industry with the fashion line Frances Valentine, which makes Italian-made accessories.

The entire family was close, with David sometimes accompanying his brother and sister-in-law to events in Los Angeles, including a photography exhibit that Kate curated.

Earlier in the day, TMZ had photographed David Spade looking solemn outside of his Los Angeles home and getting a comforting hug from a friend.