NBA Players Discuss LeBron James To Rockets Rumors

Will LeBron James choose the Houston Rockets as his next destination?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be heading back to the Quicken Loans Arena for the next two games where they could potentially tie the series with the Golden State Warriors or end up suffering an NBA Finals sweep. Though the season is not yet officially over for LeBron, Jamal Crawford, Jared Dudley, and C.J. McCollum can’t help themselves but discuss his impending free agency (h/t USA Today Sports).

On Twitter, Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Jamal Crawford acknowledged LeBron James’ greatness, especially in the playoffs, but said that there is no way he can sustain it every single play. Crawford urged the Cavaliers’ role players to step up in the succeeding games to make their NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors more competitive. Crawford also discussed the fact that James needs another superstar in order to beat the “juggernaut” Warriors.

Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns replied to Crawford’s post, saying that LeBron James will have more superstars to play with next season. Dudley didn’t stop there and said that the Warriors will force James to team up with Chris Paul and James Harden in the Houston Rockets. Portland Trail Blazers superstar C.J. McCollum told Dudley that LeBron-to-Houston is possible, but it will require the Rockets to make several roster moves.

“Lol, that’s actually not so bad prediction. They gotta make room. Means they wouldn’t be able to sign Capela, have to get rid of EG and figure out a way to move Ryan Anderson contract. Possible but tough.”

LeBron James has scored 80 points in two games in the NBA finals, and is still losing. https://t.co/DWIAP28w1P — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) June 5, 2018

Getting rid of Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson’s contract is a must if the Rockets are really interested in signing LeBron James. Gordon and Anderson will be having a combined salary of $33.5 million next season. Another player the Rockets will be needing to sacrifice is starting center Clint Capela. Capela is set to become a restricted free agent in the upcoming offseason, and if he receives a huge offer sheet from other NBA teams, which is highly likely, it will be nearly impossible for Houston to bring him back.

Dudley suggested an alternative way on how the Rockets could sign James. The Suns veteran guard said that the Rockets could do the same thing they did to acquire Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers last summer. The Rockets could ask James to opt into the final year of his contract and engage in a trade deal with the Cavaliers. In that way, the Rockets will be able to re-sign their incoming free agents, but it will bury them deep in the luxury tax hell.