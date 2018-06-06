LeBron James Blasts Donald Trump For Disinviting Eagles, Says No Teams Want To Visit White House

LeBron James goes after Donald Trump for disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House.

NBA superstar LeBron James told President Donald Trump to not worry about his Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the White House. LeBron James’ thoughts comes in the wake of the news that President Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from their White House trip, according to CNN.

News that President Donald Trump had canceled the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit spread quickly. It also drew some immediate criticism from LeBron James and others. According to Rolling Stone, LeBron James had some choice words for the president.

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going.”

LeBron James’ dismissal of President Donald Trump was swift and accurate.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors have been two of the most outspoken athletes when it comes to Donald Trump and his current practices. LeBron James speaks out whenever the moment calls for it.

Several layers to President Trump has been revealed since he has taken office. One of Trump’s biggest stances is how he believes the national anthem should be treated.

In Donald Trump’s eyes, everyone must be present and on their feet for the anthem. This includes the athletes.

LeBron James: "No one wants an invite" to the Trump White House https://t.co/JZc7nf8qTi pic.twitter.com/mKBqdouhQZ — The Hill (@thehill) June 5, 2018

President Trump’s comments were after the NFL’s ruling to fine players who choose to protest the anthem in open view. The players who wish not to participate in the singing of the anthem can remain in the locker room. It is Donald Trump’s thought that the players who stay inside of the locker should be barred from the NFL.

These sentiments have not gone over well. The biggest indication was when only six Philadelphia Eagles players were opened to visiting the White House. The Eagles who wanted no parts of the president drew his ire instead. Donald Trump’s decision to disinvite the Philadelphia Eagles drew the wrath of LeBron James.

Important to remember with all the talk of White House invites, the @minnesotalynx were never even invited in the first place after they won 2017 WNBA championship. https://t.co/RhlQYm3qi9 — Ellen J. Horrow (@EllenJHorrow) June 5, 2018

When LeBron James speaks his mind about social issues, he speaks from the heart. LeBron James has come out on various occasions to dismiss what Donald Trump has had to say.

LeBron James’ follow-up comments after mentioning that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors would not be visiting the White House are guaranteed to illicit a response from the president.

“As long as he’s in office, then the communication and things like that are going to continue to happen. It’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel that he’s for. There are a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people.”

LeBron James points to what happened with the Philadelphia Eagles as a lesson or a learning tool for Donald Trump. James’ message regarding what the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will do had to be received loud and clear.

Unfortunately, what began with the Philadelphia Eagles will likely continue with the winner of the NBA Finals. If LeBron James struck a chord across sports, the Stanley Cup winner could follow suit. The Minnesota Lynx who won the WNBA championship were never invited to the White House.

As long as Donald Trump is in office it could be a trend which continues, at least in LeBron James’ eyes. Because of LeBron James’ words, Donald Trump may end the tradition altogether.