Johnny Knoxville Says That It Is ‘Possible’ For There To Be A Fourth ‘Jackass’ Movie

It's been years since the entire group maimed one another, but Knoxville says it could happen again.

This weekend, a new movie called Action Point opened in theaters and really didn’t do overly well despite its violent and hilarious nature. The Paramount film has brought in a mere $2.687 million through Monday, and that isn’t a very good sign, but it isn’t stopping Johnny Knoxville from looking at future projects. It has been eight years since the crew came together for Jackass 3D, but Knoxville said that a fourth film in the series isn’t out of the question.

Knoxville is currently starring in Action Point as a man named D.C. Carver who is looking for a way to save his amusement park where anything goes. For those who haven’t seen the movie or the trailer, it’s essentially a full-on scripted version of Jackass with more of a storyline.

For many years, Knoxville was joined by a number of his friends to bring forth the Jackass television show and three movies. Those three movies took in more than $330 million worldwide and Bad Grandpa (2013) took in $151 million, so, it is proven that the type of comedy they provide is still quite profitable.

While promoting Action Point, Knoxville spoke with Entertainment Weekly and he was asked if there would ever be a fourth installment of Jackass.

Believe it or not, he’s not against it.

“It’s possible. It’s not like we’re saying no. If we did a new one, we’d have to bring in some new younger guys…just to bring some fresh blood into it. But, it’s possible.”

In October of last year, Johnny Knoxville posted on his Instagram account when he and a number of other Jackass stars got together again. He said it was the first time in almost 7 years” that all of the guys reunited to spend some time together and he said it was “a little emotional.”

Bam Margera is featured with him in the picture with Wee-Man giving a not-so-friendly gesture in the background.

Knoxville is 47-years-old now and the rest of the Jackass crew has all aged as well, and it’s not known if they’d be up for another movie. Still, one would have to think that Margera, Wee-Man, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and others wouldn’t mind getting together once again and putting their safety on the line.

Of course, they’d be doing it without Ryan Dunn who died in a car crash in June of 2011.

Johnny Knoxville has moved onto numerous other projects in Hollywood with TV series and movies, but he’s never forgotten where he came from. Sure, it may be a different time now and one where their old stunts wouldn’t be as readily accepted, but one can’t deny that there is still an audience for it. If the time comes for a Jackass 4, Knoxville says it is possible and anything could happen.