Philadelphia 76ers Might Revolt Against Team President Bryan Colangelo

The Philadelphia 76ers are considering firing team president Bryan Colangelo, according to recent reports, in a move that could rapidly shake up the professional basketball scene. An ongoing investigation into an anonymous Twitter accounts that have been loosely linked to Colangelo seems to be putting serious pressure on the team to consider axing its current head.

According to ESPN, the team has hired a team of investigators to probe the situation to determine if Colangelo was complicit in any wrongdoing. It’s currently alleged that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara, was behind some anonymous Twitter accounts that were proclaiming incendiary and personal remarks about some of the Sixer’s players.

The ongoing investigation is expected to wrap up soon, and the results aren’t looking good for Colangelo, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The same firm that managed the infamous Deflategate saga is behind the ongoing probe, which has seriously endangered Colangelo’s professional career. Rumors circulating around are already claiming that Colangelo is more likely than not to be removed from his current position thanks to the public embarrassment and scrutiny the Twitter-scandal has generated.

The ongoing investigation is rather extensive, and will be taking a deep dive into the Tweets in question to determine where they originated from. Investigators are interested in when the tweets were sent, which browser may have been used to send them, and the IP addresses or area where the tweets may have originated from, according to Sportsnet.

“It’s almost like old-school detective work, it just happens to be digital,” a cybersecurity professional remarked to Sportsnet regarding the nature of the ongoing probe. “You may find an IP address attached to that Twitter log-in and track that down and find out it’s a coffee shop next to the suspected person’s house. Now you have some linked analysis that says’ Well, whoever’s posting this, if it’s not him or her, there clearly is a geography.”

The tweets in question are highly controversial and under investigation because they often crossed the line from every day internet trolling into the direct revelation of intimate personal details. Some physical threats could be identified, and it’s currently being investigated as to whether confidential medical information was released to the public by whoever was operating the Twitter accounts. While investigators are fairly confident the tweeter in question likely had personal connections to the team, no stone is being left unturned before the final report is issued.