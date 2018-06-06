Ayesha Curry Hosting ABC’s ‘Family Food Fight’

The pregnant cooking and lifestyle expert is adding a new TV series to her résumé.

Ayesha Curry announced on Instagram that she is working on a new television show, Family Food Fight, for ABC.

The pregnant wife of Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry delivered the news via video.

“Not only am I cooking up a new baby, but I’m also cooking up a new show,” she said, explaining that the series will feature eight families from across the country competing for $100,000 and the title “America’s No. 1 Food Family.”

“These are high stakes, people,” she added. “It’s getting exciting, and things are cooking up here.”

She also wrote a caption re-telling the project’s details. It ended with the hashtag “#pregnantladiesgetitdonetoo.”

Family Food Fight, which does not have a premiere date yet, is a spinoff of the Australian TV series of the same name.

In a separate Instagram post, Curry stated that she will serve as both a host and an executive producer for the series.

Families with varied cultural backgrounds are expected to be cast on Family Food Fight, according to The Hollywood Reporter, so viewers can learn about different styles of cooking.

Curry, 29, is definitely no stranger to the food industry.

In 2016, she released her first cookbook, The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well, and also began hosting her own Food Network series, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, which ran for two seasons.

The beautiful CoverGirl spokesperson also co-hosted the ill-fated third season of Great American Baking Show in 2017, which ABC pulled from its schedule after news broke about sexual misconduct allegations against judge Johnny Iuzzini.

The former actress is also in the wine (Domaine Curry) and meal delivery subscription businesses (Homemade), and this fall, will be opening her own restaurant, International Smoke, which will be a permanent version of the successful pop-up eatery she developed with chef Michael Mina in 2016, reported People. The barbecue joint will be located in San Francisco’s Millennium Tower.

The mother of adorable daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, is expecting her third child with Steph, her husband of six years, this summer.

In an early April Instagram post, the basketball wife revealed that she’s had five hospital stays since the beginning of 2018. “[I] have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how I felt),” she said. “I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!!”

In a pregnancy update posted earlier this year for her lifestyle website goInspo, she explained that she has hyperemesis. “This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness, and exhaustion probably won’t go away,” she wrote.

“The only silver linings here are that my itty bitty baby is healthy, and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though.”